By Subir Bhaumik

On Monday (Apr 7) , deposed Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched a fierce attack on the country’s interim government and its chief advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus, blaming the Nobel laureate for turning ‘peaceful Bangladesh into a country of militants and terrorists ‘ and promising to return home to get justice delivered’.

“Our politicians and workers are being killed and attacked brutally… it cannot be described in words. Everyone… our workers, cops, lawyers, journalists and artists are being targeted,” she said.

In a virtual interaction with family members of Awami League supporters from her safe shelter in India, where she has lived since her ouster in August last year.

She asked her party cadres to keep a track of attacks on every activist of Awami League and build an elaborate database, according to a post shared on the party’s Facebook page.

Not so much the content of what she said, but Hasina’s fusilade itself within less than a week after the much touted Modi-Yunus meeting on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC summit at Bangkok is what that makes it most interesting.

The deposed PM has said more or less the same thing time and again in all her virtual interactions with her party leaders and activists, ending them with a General MacArthur type “I will soon be back” promise.

One would imagine this was more to boost morale of party cadres who face tremendous persecution under the new dispensation, rather than being indicative of an imminent possibility. But Hasina’s vitriolic attack did indicate Delhi is not interested in stopping her .

Dhaka Push for Modi-Yunus meeting

According to Muhammad Yunus’ press chief Shafiqul Alam, the Nobel laureate had made a specific request to PM Modi to restrain Sheikh Hasina from ‘ making provocative statements by misusing India’s hospitality.’ He also claimed Yunus pushing for Sheikh Hasina’s extradition — a claim that did not find a place in the MEA statement on the sideline meeting or in the foreign secretary’s briefing in Delhi.

Later, Indian officials expressed much angst over Mr Alam making some controversial claims in his verified Facebook page , describing them as ‘preposterous’ and ‘plain lies.’ This referred to Modi’s purported comments about being aware of Hasina’s hostile views on Yunus as opposed to ‘most Indians’ holding the Nobel laureate in high esteem. A former diplomat argued that Alam would not be posting such controversial stuff unless cleared by Yunus himself, meaning the Nobel laureate was “trying to milk the meeting for whatever it was worth.”

It is no secret now that Bangladesh’s interim government pushed real hard for the Modi-Yunus meeting to happen and India took a long time to accept the proposal. Though there were those in the Indian officialdom who opposed the meeting for it would end up providing legitimacy to an unelected interim government which has no apparent intention to hold early election, some argued in favour of the meeting ” to convey our concerns at the highest level” – specially drive home India’s security concerns over rapid surge in Islamist radicalism and the persecution of religious minorities. That was done more forcefully by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in his meeting with Yunus’ High Representative Khalilur Rahman and not so much by Modi when meeting Yunus, though the PM did raise the issue of minority persecution.

Yunus Comment on Northeast Upset Delhi

Prof Yunus’ projection of landlocked Northeast India and Bangladesh’s ‘formidable’ maritime presence as a possible ‘extension of the Chinese economy’ did not amuse the Delhi officialdom. Nor did his pitch to award Chinese companies work on the Teesta river water project or a proposed airfield at Lalmonirhat, too close to the vulnerable ‘ Chicken’s Neck’ ( Siliguri Corridor).

Apart from letting Hasina attacking Yunus, India had also canceled a 2020 circular that permitted the transhipment of export cargo from Bangladesh to third countries using Indian Land Customs Stations en route to Indian ports and airports. This helped Bangladesh’s exports to countries such as Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

This notification by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Tuesday could potentially disrupt Bangladesh’s trade with Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

The CBIC, in its circular dated April 8, stated that it had rescinded its earlier circular dated June 29, 2020 in respect of the “transhipment of export cargo from Bangladesh to third countries through Land Customs Stations (LCSs) to ports or airports in containers or closed-bodied trucks”.

Chinese May Not Be Too Happy

But even the Chinese will be less than pleased if Yunus finally succumbs to US pressure to open Bangladesh’s borders for a sustainable supply route to Myanmar’s many rebel groups, specially in the Rakhine State, because Beijing does not want the military junta to loose any further ground in the escalating civil war. Beijing has come out in open support of the military junta and does not want to be blocked out of its land-to- sea access which an US-backed rebel formation in the coastal Rakhine state may deny to them.

The US has already broached the supply route issue during a recent visit to Dhaka by Lt Gen J B Vowell, Deputy Commanding General for US Army Pacific Command. Two senior US diplomats, Deputy assistant secretary of state ( South & Central Asia) Nicole Ann Chulick and Deputy assistant secretary ( East Asia & Pacific) Andrew Herrup, will be in Dhaka between April 15-18 to push the American agenda on Myanmar. The US change d’affairs in Myanmar, Susan Stevenson, will join them, making it obvious that the Myanmar situation will be uppermost on the agenda and not so much what is happening in Bangladesh.

India, US divided on Region

India and the US are somewhat divided over priorities on Bangladesh and Myanmar. India does not want the Burmese state or the army to fall apart but would wish to see a comprehensive dialogue that ends the civil war and leads to a restoration of democracy through elections with army going back to the barracks. Without peace returning to Myanmar, India’s security and connectivity are less likely to be addressed. The US is perhaps looking for a total defeat of the Burmese army leading to a collapse of the military junta and the creation of a confederation of independent states that would help its presence in the strategic underbelly of China.

For that to happen, the US may be willing to use Bangladesh in a way it used Pakistan to fight the Soviet Union in Afghanistan. A China-US proxy war in Myanmar with understandable threat of escalation in the backdrop of the intensifying trade-tariff war does not augur well for India which is more keen to have a friendly government in Dhaka that is focussed on development priorities, checks Islamist radicalism and avoids getting sucked into the Big Power rivalry unfolding in Myanmar.

In a desperate bid to stay in power and delay elections under one pretext or another, Yunus is trying to please all sides with the attendant risk of upsetting some or most. He has surely upset India on many counts and that is evident. Far from responding to Yunus’ request for Sheikh Hasina’s extradition, Delhi is not even trying to rein the former Prime minister in. India would surely prefer a Hasina capable of saying no to US proposal for military logistics bases than a Yunus who would do all it takes to survive.

Kolkata is already home to a huge exile population of not only Awami Leaguers but also top former civil and military officials , professionals and business persons who feel threatened in Bangladesh. At some point, India would want them to go back . But that can only happen if elections takes place and normalcy is restored with a level playing field for all and sundry. The all-pervading chaos gripping Bangladesh is threatening to spill over into India’s eastern states , as the recent violence over the Waqf Bill in parts of West Bengal would indicate. It may help the BJP score brownie points against a beleaguered Mamata Banerji but does not augur well for India’s security.