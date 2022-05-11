Oregon Right To Life Office Set On Fire

By CNA

The offices of Oregon Right to Life in Keizer, Oregon, were set on fire late Sunday night, the organization announced Monday.

“In the late evening on Sunday, May 8, the offices of Oregon Right to Life were attacked. An individual used incendiary devices, one of which exploded and caught the building on fire,” Oregon Right to Life said in a statement posted on its website.

“The office was vacant at the time, and no one was harmed. Fire and police departments responded quickly, minimizing damage to the building. The agencies are actively investigating the incident.”

The fire was small and caused minimal damage, police said, The Oregonian reported. The newspaper said the fire was reported just before 10:40 p.m.

“Understandably, our team is shaken up by this attack. We are committed to taking proper precautions to protect the safety of our staff as we move forward,” Lois Anderson, Oregon Right to Life executive director, said in the statement.

“We are thankful for the quick action of our first responders committed to maintaining a safe environment to operate in this community,” she said.

The attack is the latest in a wave of violence and other provocations against Catholic churches and pro-life organizations triggered by last week’s leak of a preliminary Supreme Court opinion in a Mississippi abortion case. Politico, which published the document, reported that a conservative majority on the court was poised to overturn the landmark decisions Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey that institutionalized legal abortion nationwide.

Among other incidents, the headquarters of a Wisconsin Family Action, an organization that advocates for the unborn, traditional marriage, and religious liberty, were set on fire Sunday. “A molotov cocktail, which did not ignite, was thrown inside the building. It also appears a separate fire was started in response,” a police report said.

Graffiti left outside the building, located on the north side of Madison, Wisconsin, said, “If abortions aren’t safe than you aren’t either.”

A pro-abortion group, Ruth Sent Us, called last week for abortion supporters to disrupt Catholic Masses on Mother’s Day, and on Saturday it threatened to burn the Eucharist. The group also has published the addresses of Supreme Court justice and called for rallies outside their homes. Demonstrators gathered outside the home of Associate Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., who wrote the draft opinion, on Monday night.

Oregon Right to Life referenced the violence spree in its statement Monday.

“Oregon Right to Life has had long-standing opposition to the use of force, intimidation, and violence by any person pursuing pro-life activities,” the organization said.

“Our commitment to the well-being of all human life requires that we respect the inherent value and dignity of all people. Just as we condemn abortion and euthanasia, we oppose private acts that take human life, inflict bodily harm, or destroy another’s property. No board member, officer, employee, or chapter officer may participate in any illegal or harmful act against another person or property in pursuing pro-life activity. Oregon Right to Life will not knowingly do business with any organization or business which endorses violence in any way toward pro-abortion persons or businesses.”