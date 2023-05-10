Iran: IRGC Opens Airbase In Southeast

By Tasnim News Agency

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Ground Force opened a new airbase in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan.

The new air base, named after Ali Arabi -an IRGC Ground Force serviceman martyred in October 2009- has come into service in the city of Zahedan.

IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami attended a ceremony on the opening of the new airbase, used for the flight of various combat and attack helicopters, logistical and rescue aircraft, and drones.

The IRGC Combat Engineering Division has constructed the airbase in compliance with the latest technical and engineering regulations and aviation standards.

In comments at the event, IRGC Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour said the new airbase would allow the IRGC Ground Force’s fleet of helicopters to carry out major security and defense missions and perform rescue and relief operations for public service.

The airbase, which can accommodate tens of helicopters, includes hangars and has all the necessary equipment needed for fueling, repair, and maintenance, he added.

The base will reportedly host a broad range of unmanned aircraft and military choppers, such as Bell 205, Bell 206, Bell 214, Mil Mi-17, and Bell 209.

During the ceremony, the IRGC commander also inaugurated a project on the development of the airport of Saravan in Sistan and Balouchestan.

According to General Salami, the development and modification of Saravan airport will greatly improve the transportation, economy and security of people in the region.

The airport is now suitable for even wide-body airplanes, the general added.