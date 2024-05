Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance For Ukraine

By DoD News

The Department of Defense announced Friday additional security assistance to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs. This announcement is the Biden Administration’s fifty-seventh tranche of equipment to be provided from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.

This Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) package has an estimated value of $400 million and includes capabilities to support Ukraine’s most urgent battlefield requirements, including air defense, artillery rounds, armored vehicles, and anti-tank weapons.

The capabilities in this announcement include:

Additional munitions for Patriot air defense systems;

Additional munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS);

Stinger anti-aircraft missiles;

Equipment to integrate Western launchers, missiles, and radars with Ukraine’s systems;

Additional High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems(HIMARS) and ammunition;

155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;

Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles;

M113 Armored Personnel Carriers;

Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles;

Trailers to transport heavy equipment;

Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;

Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems;

Precision aerial munitions;

High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARMs);

Small arms and additional rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades;

Demolitions munitions and equipment for obstacle clearing;

Coastal and riverine patrol boats;

Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear protective equipment; and

Spare parts, training munitions, maintenance, and other ancillary equipment.

The United States will continue to work together with some 50 Allies and partners to ensure Ukraine’s brave defenders receive the critical capabilities needed to fight Russian aggression.