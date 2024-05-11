Russian peacekeepers search for unexploded ordinance in Nagorno-Karabakh (Russian military handout)

Russia Removes Guards From Armenian-Azerbaijani Border, But Not From Borders With Iran And Turkey, Kremlin Says – OpEd

Paul Goble 0 Comments

By

At Yerevan’s request and in a way consistent with Moscow’s withdrawal of its so-called “peacekeepers” from Azerbaijani territory, the Russian government has removed Russian border guards from the Armenian-Azerbaijani frontier but not from Armenia’s borders with Iran and Turkey, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov says.

Russia has maintained border posts in Armenia since the 1990s, but Yerevan’s anger that Moscow did not use its forces in the region to protect Armenia against Baku’s recovery of Karabakh has prompted Armenia to demand that it pull these forces, especially after Moscow removed its “peacekeeping” contingent there (ekhokavkaza.com/a/32939559.html).

Earlier, Yerevan demanded and Moscow removed border guards from Armenia’s international airport; and now, the Russian government has taken the logical next step. But it has not pulled Russian guards from Armenia’s borders with Iran or Turkey as an increasing number of Armenians want (windowoneurasia2.blogspot.com/2024/04/withdrawal-of-russian-troops-from.html).

That gets the Russians out of the way of continuing protests by Armenians about Yerevan’s decision to return several villages to Azerbaijan as part of the border delimitation effort by the two South Caucasus countries (jamestown.org/program/armenian-protests-over-return-of-four-villages-to-azerbaijan-threaten-peace-process/).

But at the same time, Moscow’s latest move is likely to encourage Armenians to demand that Russia take the additional step of closing its military base in Gyumri, a desire that is already echoing in Tajikistan as well (jamestown.org/program/moscow-fearful-of-losing-its-military-bases-in-armenia-and-tajikistan/).

Protests along the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan continue and have spread to some Armenian cities, but the Armenian Apostolic Church whose local hierarch has been a leader of those protests has now backed away from a full-throated support of the protesters, thus reducing the pressure on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan (akcent.site/novosti/31421).

Paul Goble

Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

