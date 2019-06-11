Spain: Sánchez Takes Part In Fun Run Against Gender-Based Violence

By Eurasia Review

Spain’s Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez took part in the 6th Fun Run against gender-based violence held on Sunday morning in Madrid, with the aim of raising society’s awareness of the need to stamp out this scourge which has taken the lives of almost 1,000 women and close to 30 children in Spain since records began back in 2003.

​Pedro Sánchez highlighted that male violence is the most brutal manifestation of inequality between men and women, and called for “non-resignation”, underscoring the importance of a, “commitment from everyone to eradicate this social scourge”.

Pedro Sánchez was accompanied by the State Secretary for Equality, Soledad Murillo, the Government Delegate for Gender-based Violence, Rebeca Palomo, and the Director-General of the Women’s Institute, Rocío Rodríguez.

The fun run, promoted by the Ministry of the Presidency, Parliamentary Relations and Equality, Zinnet Media Group and Archiletras, took place over a course of five kilometres in Retiro Park, with some 2,000 runners.