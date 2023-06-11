Iran’s Arms Exports Triple

By Tasnim News Agency

The export of Iranian military products increased threefold in the past year, the country’s defense minister said.

In an address to a gathering of Defense Ministry officials on Saturday, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said the export of products developed by his ministry tripled in the previous Iranian year, which ended on March 20.

Moreover, the production of non-military commodities and services has doubled while the number of military products increased by 81 percent during the past year, the minister added.

He noted that the Defense Ministry has set a number of targets to boost the production of military and civilian equipment and services, enhance capabilities in the missile, drone, air defense and electronic warfare industries, and promote defense diplomacy by creating new export capacities.

In comments in late May, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri highlighted the country’s readiness to export defense equipment and share experiences in military and defense fields with friendly countries.

“Introducing the Islamic Republic’s defense and military capabilities and sharing them (with friendly countries) can expand the country’s defense relations and strengthen deterrence,” he said, adding, “The Iranian Armed Forces are fully prepared to upgrade the level of ties in various fields, including the wholesale export of defense and military equipment as well as training, exercises, and the practical transfer of experience.”