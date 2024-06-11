Commitment To Peace: Pakistan’s UNSC Role For The 2025-2026 Term – OpEd

By Saima Afzal

Pakistan’s election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2025-2026 term stands as a significant diplomatic milestone-the election, held during the UN General Assembly session in New York.

Out of 190 votes, five abstained, and three voted against Pakistan. Pakistan needed a two-thirds majority of 124 votes to secure the election, and it ultimately received an impressive 182 votes. A vote was conducted via secret ballot and the states who opposed Pakistan remain undisclosed. However, certain UN diplomats have mentioned India, Israel, and Armenia as potential dissenting countries.

This year, the regional groups endorsed Somalia for an African seat, Pakistan for an Asia-Pacific seat, Panama for a Latin America and Caribbean seat, and Denmark and Greece for two primarily Western seats. The five council-elected members will assume their positions on Jan 1, succeeding those whose two-year terms conclude on Dec 31. Pakistan will now serve as the representative for the Asia-Pacific group in the UN Security Council for the upcoming two-year term. This achievement not only marks Pakistan’s reentry to the UNSC after a hiatus but also highlights its increasing prominence on the global platform. The overwhelming support underscores the international community’s confidence in Pakistan’s diplomatic prowess and its dedication to fostering global peace and security.

Historically, UNSC was established in 1945 with the culmination of World War II and the creation of the United Nations (UN). Its major role is to maintain international peace and security. The UNSC is responsible for identifying threats to peace, resolving conflicts, and taking action to prevent aggression and war. It has the power to impose sanctions, approve peacekeeping missions, and also allow the use of military force when necessary.

Among the council’s 15 members, only 10 non-permanent members are elected for two years’ terms and five permanent members Britain, China, France, Russia, and the United States have veto power. However, being an elected non-permanent member of the UNSC, Pakistan extends heartfelt appreciation to all members of the UN General Assembly for their trust and support. Pakistan also acknowledged the Asia-Pacific Group for endorsing Pakistan’s candidacy for two years’ term. The selection of Pakistan highlights the region’s acknowledgment of Pakistan’s positive contribution to international affairs. This endorsement reflects the success of Pakistan’s diplomacy and its constructive engagement on the global stage.

Pakistan’s selection as a non-permanent member of the UNSC, underscores its longstanding commitment to the UN’s mission. Pakistan have extensive experience and a strong history of contributing to international peace and security. This dedication is evident in its strict adherence to the UN Charter’s purposes and principles and its active involvement in UN peacekeeping and peacebuilding operations worldwide. Pakistan respects and upholds the UN Charter’s principles, consistently advocating for the rule of law and speaking out on behalf of weak, small, and oppressed nations. Therefore, as a non-permanent member of the UNSC, Pakistan will have the opportunity to actively participate in the decision-making process on major international issues, including peacekeeping, conflict resolution, and the maintenance of international peace and security. Pakistan’s will have an opportunity to contribute in shaping the agenda of the Security Council and addressing pressing global challenges.

Throughout its previous terms on the UNSC, Pakistan has made significant contributions in consistently advocating for the just and peaceful resolution of global disputes, playing a mediating role in conflicts and working towards de-escalation and dialogue. Pakistan stands firmly against the illegal use or threat of force, emphasizing the importance of multilateralism and collective security. With a strong stance against terrorism, Pakistan has supported international efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Pakistan is one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping missions, providing troops and resources to support peace enforcement and peacebuilding in conflict zones. Moreover, Pakistan has also supported initiatives to promote universal respect for human rights, aligning with the UN’s broader goals of fostering global prosperity and dignity.

In its upcoming term, Pakistan pledges to continue its efforts in the UNSC to promote peace, security, and human rights. One of the key priorities for Pakistan during its tenure on the UNSC will be to advocate for the peaceful resolution of conflicts, including the longstanding issue of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan has consistently called for a just and durable solution to the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people. Furthermore, Pakistan will focus on addressing emerging security threats, promoting disarmament and non-proliferation, and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to build a more peaceful and prosperous world. Pakistan’s election to the UNSC comes at a crucial time when the world is grappling with various complex issues, including regional conflicts, terrorism, and climate change. With its experience in peacekeeping operations and its commitment to multilateralism, Pakistan is well-positioned to play a constructive role in advancing the objectives of the United Nations and promoting collective security.

In a nutshell, Pakistan’s non-permanent membership to the UNSC is a recognition of its diplomatic efforts and an opportunity to contribute significantly to global peace and security. By collaborating with other member states, Pakistan needs to positively influence the international stage and uphold the principles of the United Nations Charter. Pakistan should also prepare to play its part in creating a safer and more prosperous world for all.