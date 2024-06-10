Gaza Sea Corridor Reopens, Supplies Flowing to Palestinians

By DoD News

By Jim Garamone

The humanitarian sea corridor is once again open and supplies are being delivered to aid the civilian population of Gaza, Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said Monday.

The Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore facility was re-anchored Friday and supplies began flowing Saturday.

“To date, [U.S. Central Command] has assisted in the delivery of more than 1,573 metric tons, or approximately 3.5 million pounds of humanitarian aid, to the shore for onward distribution,” Ryder said. “After going operational on Saturday, a total of approximately 492 metric tons, or approximately 1.1 million pounds, was delivered across the pier.”

Ryder pushed back hard on allegations in social media concerning the Israeli Defense Force mission that rescued four hostages. “The humanitarian pier facility — including its equipment, personnel and assets — were not used in the IDF operation to rescue hostages in Gaza,” he said. “Any such claim to the contrary, is false.”

The JLOTS is a temporary pier on the coast of Gaza, and it is there for one reason: “To help move additional, urgently needed, life-saving assistance to Gaza,” the general said.

Ryder noted that an American C-130 also dropped more than 10 metric tons of meals, ready-to-eat into northern Gaza on Sunday. “To date, the U.S. has air-dropped more than 1,050 metric tons of humanitarian assistance,” he said.

Spotlight: Helping Hands

Aid delivered over the sea corridor goes to a marshaling yard where the U.S. Agency for International Development and the World Food Program take responsibility for getting the aid to Palestinians in Gaza. Security for the aid convoys has been a problem. “We’ll continue to work closely with USAID, the World Food Program, the Israelis and all the stakeholders when it comes to ensuring security is taken into account,” Ryder said.

Delivery of aid through the sea corridor depends on the weather. “The sea states yesterday and today have prevented additional aid from flowing across the causeway, but all indications are that that will commence again tomorrow,” he said. “The point being is that the JLOTS will continue to deliver aid into the assembly area, where NGOs like [the] World Food Program will pick it up and take it onward for further distribution.”

There is room for more supplies being stockpiled in the marshaling yards, Ryder said. “We’re going to continue to work closely with all stakeholders to take security concerns into account,” he said. “Looking at the forest through the trees here, this is about getting aid to the people of Gaza. I’m not going to speak for [the] World Food Program, but they have done some incredible work to try to save people in Gaza. And I have no doubt that they will continue to find a way to make that happen.”