Pakistan’s Space Aspirations: A Renewed Journey Beyond The Horizons – OpEd

By Manahil Jaffer

Pakistan, a country known for its strategic significance, vibrant history, and varying cultural landscape has recently made headlines with its advancements in space technology. On December 9, 2023, Pakistan launched its latest satellite in collaboration with China, marking a significant milestone in its space exploration journey. This renewed effort is not just a technical achievement but also a symbol of Pakistan’s aspirations to extend its horizons beyond Earth. This article delves into the history, challenges, and renewed focus on Pakistan’s space program.

The Early Years: A Promising Start

Pakistan’s foray into space began in the early 1960s, just a few years after the Soviet Union launched Sputnik, the first artificial satellite. The establishment of the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) in 1961 under the leadership of Dr. Abdus Salam, a Nobel laureate, marked the formal beginning of Pakistan’s space ambitions. SUPARCO aimed to develop space technology, conduct research in space sciences, and ultimately launch satellites into space.

In 1962, Pakistan achieved a significant milestone by launching its first sounding rocket, Rehbar-I, from the Sonmiani spaceport. That event positioned Pakistan as the third country in Asia, after Japan and Israel, to launch a rocket into space. The early successes continued with the launch of Rehbar-II in 1962 and further plans for satellite development.

Stagnation and Challenges

Despite early momentum, Pakistan’s space program faced several setbacks and challenges that hindered its progress for decades. The lack of sustained political support, insufficient funding, and geopolitical constraints remained to be significant factors. During the 1970s and 1980s, Pakistan’s space aspirations took a backseat as the country grappled with internal political turmoil, economic challenges, and regional conflicts.

One of the primary reasons for slowing down of the space program was the limited budget allocated to SUPARCO. Unlike space-faring nations such as the United States, Russia, or China, Pakistan struggled to prioritize and allocate sufficient resources for its space program. Additionally, the brain drain of talented scientists and engineers further weakened the country’s capacity to develop indigenous space technology.

Renewed Efforts and International Collaboration

The 21st Century brought a renewed sense of hope and direction to Pakistan’s space program. Recognizing the strategic importance of space technology for national security, disaster management, and socio-economic development, Pakistani Government began to reinvigorate SUPARCO.

A significant turning point came in 2011 when Pakistan launched its first communication satellite, PAKSAT-1R, in collaboration with China. The satellite, launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, was aimed at providing telecommunication and broadcasting services across Pakistan and neighboring regions. This collaboration with China, a rising space power, marked the beginning of a robust partnership that would significantly boost Pakistan’s space capabilities.

Recent Milestones: A Leap Forward

In December 2023, Pakistan successfully launched the PakTES-1B satellite aboard a Chinese Long March 4B rocket. PakTES-1B, an earth observation satellite, is designed to monitor natural disasters, agricultural developments, and water resources, enhancing Pakistan’s ability to manage and mitigate environmental challenges. This satellite is a testament to Pakistan’s growing competence in developing and deploying sophisticated space technology.

The collaboration with China has been pivotal in this renewed journey. China’s advanced space technology, combined with Pakistan’s strategic needs, has created a symbiotic relationship that promises mutual benefits. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a cornerstone of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), has further cemented this partnership. The integration of space technology into CPEC projects is expected to enhance infrastructure development, resource management, and regional connectivity.

Pakistan’s recent space exploration achievements are a testament to the growing capabilities of its space program. In May 2024, the iCube-Qamar mission, a miniaturized satellite built in collaboration between the Institute of Space Technology (IST) and the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), successfully deployed as part of China’s Chang’e-6 lunar mission. This marked Pakistan’s first foray into lunar exploration and showcased IST’s expertise in advanced spacecraft technologies.

Continuing this momentum, SUPARCO launched another satellite, PakSAT-MM1 few days later. This high-power multimission satellite, designed to bolster communication infrastructure across the country, highlights Pakistan’s commitment to leveraging space technology for socio-economic development. The launch, a collaboration with China, signifies the ongoing partnership between the two nations in space exploration. These achievements demonstrate Pakistan’s growing ambitions in space and its dedication to utilizing space technology for the benefit of its citizens.

Strategic Implications and Future Prospects

The recent developments in Pakistan’s space program have far-reaching implications. Firstly, the enhanced satellite capabilities will significantly improve Pakistan’s ability to monitor and respond to natural disasters such as floods, earthquakes, and cyclones. This will not only save lives but also mitigate economic losses by enabling better preparedness and response strategies.

Secondly, the advancement in space technology will bolster Pakistan’s national security. Satellite imagery and reconnaissance capabilities are crucial for monitoring borders, tracking movements, and ensuring national sovereignty. This is particularly important given the complex security dynamics in South Asia.

Moreover, the development of indigenous space technology will have a cascading effect on Pakistan’s scientific and technological landscape. It will foster innovation, create high-tech jobs, and enhance the country’s educational and research institutions. The involvement of universities and research centers in space projects will cultivate a new generation of scientists and engineers, reducing the brain drain and driving domestic technological advancements.

Challenges Ahead

Despite the recent successes, Pakistan’s space program still faces several challenges. The dependence on international collaborations, particularly with China, underscores the need for developing indigenous capabilities. Building a self-reliant space industry requires sustained investment, political will, and a long-term strategic vision.

Moreover, the global space industry is becoming increasingly competitive with new players and private enterprises entering the field. To remain relevant, Pakistan must continuously innovate and keep pace with rapid technological advancements. This includes investing in cutting-edge technologies such as small satellites, reusable launch vehicles, and space-based internet services.

Pakistan’s recent achievements in space technology, highlighted by the successful launch of PakTES-1B, represent a significant leap forward in the country’s space aspirations. The collaboration with China has provided the necessary impetus to overcome historical challenges and set a new trajectory for the future. As Pakistan continues to extend its horizons beyond Earth, the focus must remain on building indigenous capabilities, fostering innovation, and leveraging space technology for national development and security.

The renewed vigor in Pakistan’s space program is not just about reaching new heights in the cosmos; it’s about unlocking new potentials on Earth. By harnessing the power of space technology, Pakistan can address critical challenges, enhance its strategic capabilities, and pave the way for a brighter, more prosperous future.