Vietnam Shines In Global Semiconductor Industry – OpEd

By Veeramalla Anjaiah

Amid growing global demand, fragile supply chains and intensifying geopolitical conflicts, Việtnam is rapidly emerging as one of the most promising players in the global semiconductor landscape, the Vietnam News newspaper reported.

Speaking at a seminar on “Việtnam’s Semiconductor Industry – Investment, Development & Collaboration Opportunities”, Daniel Stork consul general of the Netherlands in Ho Chi Minh City, emphasised the increasing strategic importance of semiconductors.

“Semiconductors are the backbone of our modern world. But recent events – especially the pandemic and growing geopolitical tensions – have exposed the fragility of global supply chains. These disruptions have elevated semiconductors from a niche industrial concern to a matter of economic security and strategic autonomy,” the Vietnam News reported quoting Stork as saying.

The global semiconductor market surpassed US$600 billion in 2024 and is expected to exceed $1 trillion by 2030.

But this growth is unevenly distributed.

Stork said Việtnam stands out as one of the most promising emerging players in the global semiconductor ecosystem.

A growing number of “Make in Vietnam” technological products have successfully built reputable brands both domestically and internationally, gradually asserting Vietnam’s position on the global tech map the VnExpress newspaper reported.

A project on researching and developing a 5G gNodeB base station supporting up to 8 transmit-receive antennas (8T8R) recently won the first prize at the 25th Military Creative Youth Awards.

Nguyen Chi Linh, Deputy Director of the Broadband Wireless Research Centre at Viettel High Tech (VHT) and representative of the research team, noted that VHT has advanced from developing basic 5G base stations to mastering products ranging from 4T4R to 8T8R, and is progressing toward 32T32R and 64T64R, approaching global broadcasting standards.

The 5G base stations developed through this research offer download speeds up to 10 times faster than 4G, support thousands of simultaneous users with ultra-low latency, and have already been deployed in multiple cities and provinces, including Hanoi, Ha Nam, and Ninh Thuan.

Moreover, the first batch of equipment was successfully exported to India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), securing multi-million-dollar contracts, underscoring the competitive edge of Vietnamese-made products.

At the Open RAN commercialisation event with Qualcomm in November 2024, VHT CEO Nguyen Vu Ha highlighted that few organisations globally possess end-to-end control of both baseband and radio processing technologies. This capability enables the company to tailor its equipment to clients’ needs and forge international partnerships, thereby promoting digital transformation in the region.

Nguyen Duc Thanh, lead researcher of the second-prize-winning project at the same awards, said the project developed a tactical training simulation system for reconnaissance and special forces units. He explained that the goal was to build a combat-realistic simulation system to enhance training effectiveness.

The technology integrates physical simulation, interactive video, and advanced sensors for high accuracy and immersive experiences, surpassing current systems. Notably, the shooting simulation module has already been commercialised and ordered by the Philippine National Police. According to the contract, the system must be lightweight, installable in under 15 minutes, compatible with interactive video training, and adaptable for NATO-standard firearms.

The feedback from the Philippines has been positive, acknowledging the system’s potential to significantly improve police training and its suitability for local conditions, Thanh said.

Guided by the “Make in Vietnam” initiative, Vietnamese tech companies and scientists have steadily transitioned from assembly and outsourcing to innovation, design, and mastering core technologies. Many locally-made technological products are not only embraced by domestic consumers but have also made their way into international markets.

According to the Vietnam Software and IT Services (VINASA), over 1,000 Vietnamese tech firms are currently providing digital services to most of the world’s leading economies, contributing billions of dollars to Vietnam’s economy annually.

Studies show that Vietnam’s digital technology industry has made notable strides over the past five years. Since the “Make in Vietnam” strategy was launched, the proportion of domestic value in the ICT industry’s revenues has increased by nearly 1.5 times.

In recent years, Vietnamese research institutes, tech enterprises, and scientists have worked tirelessly to develop innovative products and solutions for various sectors, from manufacturing to services, making significant contributions to socio-economic development.

As a result, Vietnam has consistently ranked high on the Global Innovation Index (GII), and many of its scientific and technological products have achieved impressive outcomes, with several earning recognition on the global tech map.

It offers a blend of political and economic stability, a strategic geographical location, a young and tech-savvy workforce, a well-established electronics manufacturing base, and strong global integration, he said.

According to the Vietnam News, Nguyễn Quế An, manager in deals advisory-transformation practices at PwC Tax and Advisory (Vietnam) Co Ltd, said the Vietnamese semiconductor industry is projected to grow at an annual rate of 9 percent and reach $31.39 billion by 2029.

The country offers an attractive tax regime for semiconductor investors, including corporate income tax breaks starting from October 2025, import duty exemptions on goods used in scientific, technological, innovative and digital projects, and VAT waivers for selected R&D and high-tech manufacturing activities.

Investors in high-tech zones also benefit from land-use privileges, such as extended leases of up to 70 years, reduced rental fees and priority access to advanced utilities and logistics infrastructure.

Việtnam has established dedicated zones to support semiconductor manufacturing with state-of-the-art infrastructure and tailored support services. These include Saigon Hi-Tech Park in HCM City, Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park in Hà Nội, and Danang Hi-Tech Park in Đà Nẵng.

Stork offered recommendations to support Việtnam’s semiconductor ambitions such as investing in talent and ecosystems, forming trusted international partnerships, focusing on strategic niches, and supporting SMEs and auxiliary sectors.

Dutch companies like BESI, VDL ETG, Tecnotion, NXP and Sioux are expanding their presence in Việtnam, reinforcing the country’s growing role in the global semiconductor value chain.

Lee echoed his optimism, saying Việtnam is on track to become a major semiconductor exporter by 2030, thanks to rapid progress in mid- to low-end packaging and growing capabilities in specialty chip design.

These developments are positioning Vietnam to play a more influential role in Southeast Asia’s semiconductor supply chain and potentially expand its global footprint.