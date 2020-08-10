ISSN 2330-717X
Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iran, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan launch major transit corridor. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan launch major transit corridor. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

1 Business Middle East South and Central Asia 

Iran, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan Launch Major Transit Corridor

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Iran, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan on Monday activated a transport corridor that will give Uzbekistan access to the Persian Gulf, an official with the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

According to IRICA Director of Transit Bureau Mostafa Ayati, the trans-Afghan corridor was activated after trucks left Iran for Uzbekistan as a part of a pilot project.

“For the first time, two trucks set off from Iran’s Shaheed Rajaee Port to the destination of Uzbekistan, using Afghanistan as a link route,” Ayati said.

He added that the transit route is a low-cost project which can play a key role in boosting trade and economic cooperation in the region.

In 2009, the three countries agreed to join forces and build the transport corridor as part of efforts to facilitate trade among nations in the region.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.