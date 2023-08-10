Iran, Brazil Hold Political Talks

By Tasnim News Agency

Diplomatic delegations from Iran and Brazil convened the 12th round of political consultations between the two countries in Brasilia.

In the meeting, co-chaired by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Baqeri and the Brazilian Foreign Ministry’s Secretary for Africa and the Middle East Carlos Duarte, the two delegations talked about bilateral relations and various international issues.

They also weighed plans to facilitate and diversify economic and trade relations between Tehran and Brasilia, promote their cultural and scientific cooperation, enhance parliamentary interaction, and work on issues related to environmental protection and tourism.

“The cooperation between Iran and Brazil in the international sphere will have a significant role in strengthening multilateralism mechanisms and protecting the interests of the independent states and will pave the way for stronger stability and promotion of sustainable security,” the Iranian deputy foreign minister said.

Pointing to plans to hold a new meeting of the Iran-Brazil Joint Economic Commission within the next few months, Baqeri said the “complementary economic capacities” of Iran and Brazil will result in sustainable and stable cooperation.

The two sides also highlighted the need for multilateralism and peaceful solutions to the conflicts, rejected unilateral sanctions, and emphasized the role of multilateral foundations, such as BRICS, in creating sustainable order and development.