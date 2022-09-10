Pashinyan, Reeker Talk Karabakh, Armenia-Turkey Rapprochement

By PanARMENIAN

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with the U.S. Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Senior Advisor on Caucasian Negotiations Philip Reeker on Saturday, September 10 to discuss a number of issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Pashinyan emphasized the important role of the U.S. in the process of settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as a co-chair state of the OSCE Minsk Group. He also stressed the need for the restoration of the negotiation process within the co-chairmanship of the Minsk Group and the use of the platform’s experience in the context of the comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.

The humanitarian problems caused by the 44-day war was also on the agenda. The need for immediate repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and other detained persons, preservation of Armenian cultural and religious heritage in the territories that have passed under Azerbaijani control was emphasized.

The sides also exchanged thoughts on the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, regional stability and other security issues.