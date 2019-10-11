ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, October 11, 2019

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Spain's Foreign Minister Josep Borrell (Twitter)

Spain's Josep Borrell (Twitter)
Iran Says Open To Cooperation With New EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell

Tehran would welcome cooperation with the European Union’s incoming foreign policy chief on the basis of mutual respect, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, hoping that Josep Borrell could meet serious challenges such as US unilateralism.

Asked by reporters about election of Spanish diplomat Josep Borrell as the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi praised EU’s former top diplomat, Federica Mogherini, for her constructive efforts, her balanced and positive views on international relations and multilateralism, her serious and influential diplomacy, and her role in the negotiations that resulted in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

“Considering Mr. Borrell’s views in his previous posts, we hope that he, for his part, could succeed in meeting the challenges in an era when extremist unilateralism and acts of bullying by the US and a number of regional actors have caused the greatest troubles for diplomacy and constructive relations among countries, on the basis of respect,” Mousavi added.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes cooperation and interaction, alongside goodwill and mutual respect, with Mr. Borrell and his colleagues in the European Union,” the spokesman added.

Josep Borrell, 72, is set to take over as the EU’s new foreign policy chief next month.

Serving as Spain’s foreign minister since 2018, Borrell has held some of the top positions in Spain and Europe spanning a four-decade career.



