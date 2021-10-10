Yemen: Six Killed In Car Bomb Targeting Aden Governor

By Arab News

Six people were killed by a car bomb targeting the governor of Aden in Yemen on Sunday.

The convoy of Ahmed Hamed Lamles was hit while it was passing through the interim capital’s Tawahi district. Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries Salem Al-Saqtri was also in the convoy. Both men survived the attack, the state news agency said.

Police and ambulances rushed to the site of the explosion where many people were also injured.

Information Minister Moammar Al-Eryani strongly condemned the attack which he said aimed to thwart the government’s efforts to normalize the situation in areas liberated from the Houthis.

Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi said he had called Lamles to check on his health following the attack.

He said there would be “comprehensive investigations” into the attack and bring the perpetrators to justice.