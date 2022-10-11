Eni Begins Providing Additional Deliveries Of LNG To Panigaglia Terminal Ahead Of 2022-2023 Winter

By Eurasia Review

As part of its plan to strengthen and diversify gas supplies to Italy, Eni said Tuesday it has begun providing additional volumes of liquefied natural gas to the regasification terminal of Panigaglia (La Spezia) ahead of the 2022-2023 winter.

Advertisement

The first cargo was delivered on Sunday with supplies coming from Angola, reloaded on smaller ships at Spanish terminals for them to be compatible with the terminal in Liguria. Further LNG deliveries from Egypt and Algeria are also expected in October.

The overall contribution of additional LNG volumes to Italy, thanks to the availability of regassification terminals currently under development, will exceed 2 billion cubic meters between 2022 and 2023. It will progressively reach 7 billion cubic meters between 2023 and 2024, and will exceed 9 billion cubic meters between 2024-2025, in addition to further supplies to be delivered via pipeline.