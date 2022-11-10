ISSN 2330-717X
The Iranian Army Ground Forces test-fires an advanced homegrown missile. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran: IRGC Develops New Hypersonic Ballistic Missile

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force has manufactured a new hypersonic ballistic missile that can penetrate sophisticated air defense systems, the force’s commander said. 

Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh told reporters on Thursday morning that the homegrown hypersonic ballistic missile is capable of hitting and penetrating advanced air defense systems.

The ballistic missile has a high velocity and can maneuver below and above the Earth’s atmosphere, he added.

The commander noted that the new homegrown missile can penetrate all air defense missile systems, saying, “I don’t think any technology would be found for tens of years capable of countering it.”

General Hajizadeh went on to say that the Iranian ballistic missile targets the enemy’s anti-missile systems, describing it as a huge leap in the development of a new generation of missiles.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

