Iran: IRGC Develops New Hypersonic Ballistic Missile

By Tasnim News Agency

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force has manufactured a new hypersonic ballistic missile that can penetrate sophisticated air defense systems, the force’s commander said.

Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh told reporters on Thursday morning that the homegrown hypersonic ballistic missile is capable of hitting and penetrating advanced air defense systems.

The ballistic missile has a high velocity and can maneuver below and above the Earth’s atmosphere, he added.

The commander noted that the new homegrown missile can penetrate all air defense missile systems, saying, “I don’t think any technology would be found for tens of years capable of countering it.”

General Hajizadeh went on to say that the Iranian ballistic missile targets the enemy’s anti-missile systems, describing it as a huge leap in the development of a new generation of missiles.