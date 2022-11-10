ISSN 2330-717X
Lebanon Fails To Elect President For 5th Time

Lebanon’s parliament failed to elect a president for the 5th time on Thursday, bringing the country closer to institutional deadlock amid a deep financial crisis.

President Michel Aoun’s term ended on Oct. 31, leaving behind a political vacuum and divisions among political blocs over the makeup of a new cabinet.

Lebanon has been without a fully functioning government since May. The government was already operating in a caretaker capacity as the country is sinking deeper into a three-year-old financial meltdown.

