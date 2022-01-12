The CDC Director’s Truth Telling Spree – OpEd

By Adam Dick

Elle Reynolds began her Monday article at The Federalist with this observation that is sure to resonate with many people who have delved into the facts related to coronavirus and United States government-backed actions taken in the name of countering it: “The COVID bureaucracy has spent two years now preaching lies.”

But, then Reynolds throws in a new twist. It seems that Rochelle P. Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) whose apparent job description since taking on the position last January at the beginning of Joe Biden’s presidential administration included fearmongering regarding coronavirus and exaggerate the benefits of experimental coronavirus “vaccine” shots, went on a truth telling spree in regard to coronavirus over the weekend.

Reynolds relates that, in interviews over the weekend, Walensky made truthful comments that strike at the heart of what had been the US government’s coronavirus propaganda.

These are the two big truths Walensky let slip: Coronavirus deaths are mostly among people who also had several major health problems or “comorbidities,” and the coronavirus death count is inflated by the inclusion of people who died from other causes while happening to have coronavirus, instead of just people who died from coronavirus.

Read here Reynolds’s article in which she discusses Walensky’s truth telling spree. Reynolds also provides video of Walensky’s new disclosures, as well as of Walensky’s comments in August about the experimental coronavirus vaccine shots failing to prevent transmission of coronavirus.

Ron Paul and cohost Daniel McAdams discussed Walensky’s new comments regarding coronavirus as well in the Monday episode of the Ron Paul Liberty Report. You can watch that episode here:

Was it just a temporary lapse of restraint on Walensky’s part over the weekend, or will we be hearing more and more truthful information from her related to coronavirus? Time will tell.

This article was published by RonPaul Institute