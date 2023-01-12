Joint Declaration By EU-NATO – OpEd

By Patial RC

The Joint Declaration by EU-NATO was signed on Cooperation at Brussels on 10 January 2023 by Charles Michel, President of the EU, Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission and Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of NATO. However, what is seen from the Joint Declaration is that it is more about Self Preservation and Defence and ‘No talk about Global Peace’.

It appears the Draft for the Joint Declaration must have been prepared at the Pentagon Office as it focuses indirectly on the Russia-Ukraine conflict as its background. NATO as it is practically dominated and is being led by the US over the last year. The declaration focuses on Russia and China; “We condemn in the strongest possible terms Russia’s aggression,” and that “China’s growing assertiveness present challenges that we need to address.” EU-NATO concludes that it is faced with the gravest threat to Euro-Atlantic security in decades.

The NATO-EU strategic partnership is founded on shared values, determined to tackle common challenges and unequivocal commitment to promote and safeguard peace, freedom and prosperity in the Euro-Atlantic area. This NATO-EU partnership declaration visions to move forward in close consultation and cooperation with all NATO Allies, EU Members in the spirit of full mutual openness and transparency. NATO also looks for the fullest possible involvement of the NATO Allies, EU members and those not members of the EU and of the EU members in its initiatives. More than ever before the call is for a closer EU-NATO cooperation.

Highlights as extracted from the Joint Declaration of EU-NATO:

Condemning Russia’s aggression on Ukraine. It violates international law and the principles of the UN Charter. It undermines European and global security and stability. Russia’s war has exacerbated a food and energy crisis affecting billions of people around the world.

Russia must immediately stop this war and withdraw from Ukraine. We express our full solidarity with Ukraine and reiterate our unwavering and continued support for its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

China’s growing assertiveness and policies present challenges that need to be addressed. Era of growing strategic competition.

NATO’s mutually reinforcing strategic partnership contributes to the foundation of collective defence for its Allies, essential for Euro Atlantic security and there is a need for a stronger and more capable European defence and transatlantic security. Will further mobilize the combined political, economic or military, to pursue common objectives to the benefit of our one billion citizens.

US now does not really see Russia as a major threat to its hegemony but is concerned with China’s rise which is threatening its World Super Power status and hegemony. US latest National Security Strategy; “Russia poses an immediate threat to the free and open international system, recklessly flouting the basic laws of the international order today, as its brutal war of aggression against Ukraine has shown.” China, meanwhile, is “the only competitor with both the intent to reshape the international order and, increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to advance that objective.” US will prioritize maintaining an enduring competitive edge over the China while constraining a still profoundly dangerous Russia. Ukraine is now acting as the Eastern Front and a buffer state to fight the ‘Proxy War’ for the West and NATO to contain Russia.

To achieve its ambition to retain its Power status, US is attempting to turn the EU along with the military NATO members into a forward Eastern European Base, and utilize the European resources, manpower and military strength to counter China and Russia.

The statement reflects that both NATO and the EU want to achieve the Joint Super Power Western block status along with the US and control the world through the Western US led hegemony. The Declaration blames “Authoritarian actors challenge their interests, values and democratic principles using multiple means – political, economic, technological and military”. Wonder who can really challenge this strong grouping backed by their mentor the US?

The Joint Declaration by EU-NATO has failed to see the real challenges confronting the EU populace during the freezing European winter, recession and inflation. Sanctions are one more method to try and weaken Russia. Sadly there is no mention of how to bring the Russia-Ukraine War to an early end other than rightly condemning Russia’s aggression on Ukraine. It appears the US-NATO combine is quite satisfied to prolong this Proxy war and continue to bleed Russia.