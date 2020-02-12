ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iranians hold rally remembering the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iranians hold rally remembering the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

1 Social Issues World News 

Iranians Stage Massive Rallies To Mark Islamic Revolution Anniversary

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

The Iranian people from all walks of life thronged streets across the country to mark the 41st anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution that ended six decades of Pahlavi monarchy.

The rallies on the national holiday of “Bahman 22nd” began at 9 a.m. (local time) in more than 1,000 cities and towns as well as 10,000 villages across Iran.

People of different strata have attended the demonstrations with flags of Iran and banners in support of the Islamic Republic to mark the revolution’s anniversary.

In the capital, Tehran, demonstrators marched across different routes to reach the Azadi (Liberty) Square, where President Hassan Rouhani gave an address.

Hundreds of cameramen and journalists cover the massive rallies in Tehran and other cities.

The Iranian nation toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime 41 years ago, on February 11, 1979, ending 2,500 years of monarchic rule in the country.



Please Donate Today
 Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.