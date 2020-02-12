Iranians Stage Massive Rallies To Mark Islamic Revolution Anniversary

By Tasnim News Agency

The Iranian people from all walks of life thronged streets across the country to mark the 41st anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution that ended six decades of Pahlavi monarchy.

The rallies on the national holiday of “Bahman 22nd” began at 9 a.m. (local time) in more than 1,000 cities and towns as well as 10,000 villages across Iran.

People of different strata have attended the demonstrations with flags of Iran and banners in support of the Islamic Republic to mark the revolution’s anniversary.

In the capital, Tehran, demonstrators marched across different routes to reach the Azadi (Liberty) Square, where President Hassan Rouhani gave an address.

Hundreds of cameramen and journalists cover the massive rallies in Tehran and other cities.

The Iranian nation toppled the US-backed Pahlavi regime 41 years ago, on February 11, 1979, ending 2,500 years of monarchic rule in the country.

