Iran’s IRGC Ground Force Holds Military Drill In South

By Eurasia Review

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force began a war game in the southwestern province of Khuzestan on Thursday, reports Iranian media.

According to the IRGC-linked Tasnim News Agency, the drill, codenamed “Payambar-e Azam 16 (The Great Prophet)”, involves various IRGC units such as the infantry, commandos, special forces, armored divisions, artillery, missile and drone units, and ground force airborne troops.

Tasnim quoted Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, the IRGC Ground Force’s commander, as saying at the beginning of the military exercise that it aim to assess the latest achievements and capabilities of the forces and equipment and their operational power.