Comparison Of India And Pakistan Defence Budgets – OpEd

By Talha Imran

South Asia is a volatile political entity. India and Pakistan share a long and complex history. Both countries have fought multiple wars over the years, resulting in hostile bilateral relations and mutual mistrust and as a result, a significant portion of their budgets has been allocated towards defense and security.

In recent years, India has emerged as one of the largest military spenders in the world. The country’s defense budget for the financial year 2021-2022 is estimated to be around $71.1 billion, which accounts for 2.2% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP). India’s defense budget has consistently increased over the years, and the government has taken various steps to modernize its military forces, including the acquisition of advanced weaponry, strengthening its cybersecurity infrastructure, and increasing the number of personnel thus creating a destabilizing effect in the region. India has unilaterally started an arms race in South Asia.

Pakistan, on the other hand, has a smaller defense budget compared to India. The country’s defense budget for the financial year 2021-2022 is estimated to be around $11 billion, which accounts for approximately 3.6% of its GDP. The country’s army has been actively involved in the fight against terrorism, and its security forces have focused on eliminating terrorist networks all while being cognizant of nefarious Indian designs.

When it comes to the allocation of funds for the army, both India and Pakistan allocate a substantial portion of their defense budgets towards this sector. In India, the army accounts for a significant portion of the country’s defense budget, and the government has taken various steps to modernize the armed forces. The country has acquired advanced weaponry, such as the BrahMos cruise missile, and has invested in the development of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

India and Pakistan allocate a substantial portion of their budgets towards national defense and security. While India has a larger defense budget and has made significant investments in modernizing its military forces primarily focusing on acquiring offensive military capabilities to undermine Pakistan. Indian spending on defense is counterproductive for regional stability and security.

Indian actions create a ripple effect by increasing hostility. Its decision to engage in arms race only serves to destroy the fickle regional peace and balance of security. It forces Pakistan and other regional states to embark on securitization. The anarchic nature of international politics demands nations to be proactive in responding to perceived threats. The acquisition of offensive power only creates more insecurity. The start of arms race in never ending cycle which only serves to create perpetual hostile regional security apparatus which is conducive for regional growth and development.

Whether Pakistan should be spending more on its army and security forces considering its volatile border situation is a matter of debate and ultimately depends on several factors.

On one hand, the volatile border situation with India, as well as the ongoing threat of terrorism and extremism, highlights the need for a strong and well-equipped military and security force. A strong army and security force can help deter potential threats, respond to crises, and maintain stability in the country. Increasing the budget allocation for these forces could help improve their capabilities and ensure their readiness to deal with any security challenges that may arise.

On the other hand, it’s also important to consider the country’s overall economic situation and its ability to allocate additional funds towards its military and security forces. Pakistan has been facing numerous economic challenges in recent years, including high levels of debt, inflation, and unemployment, which have impacted its ability to allocate more funds towards its military and security forces. In such circumstances, increasing the budget allocation for the army and security forces demand strategic reforms that would allow further spending space without leading to further economic difficulties and potentially harm the country’s overall development prospects.

Ultimately, the decision on whether to increase spending on the army and security forces should be based on a careful analysis of the country’s security needs and its ability to allocate the necessary funds. The government should weigh the benefits and costs of increasing spending on these forces, taking into account the country’s overall security situation and economic prospects.

Talha Imran is a social sciences graduate from Bahria University and works as an independent researcher besides teaching as visiting faculty at National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Islamabad, Pakistan.