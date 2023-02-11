Sunday, February 12, 2023

Iran displays “Emad” ballistic missiles. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
Iran Displays Ballistic Missile, Tactical Drone In Tehran

A powerful ballistic missile and a homegrown suicide drone have been put on display during a big rally in Tehran on Saturday, held to mark the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution. 

As a large number of people have taken to the streets across Iran to celebrate the national holiday of “Bahman 22nd”, the organizers of the event in Tehran have put two military achievements on display in the street.

The weapons that have attracted the attention of demonstrators are “Emad” ballistic missile and “Shahed-136” tactical drone.

The suicide drone has delta wings and can carry out operations without the need for a runway. Its operational range is estimated at between 1,800 and 2,500 kilometers.

