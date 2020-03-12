ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, March 12, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Coronavirus: Sri Lanka Closes All Schools Until April 20

By

All schools in Sri Lanka have been given first term holidays from tomorrow (March 13) until April 20 as a precautionary measure due to the Coronavirus threat, said Minister of Education Dullas Alahapperuma.

Accordingly, he said that the first term holidays will commence from tomorrow and the second term will commence on April 20.

The minister noted that the decision to move the first term holiday forward was  taken to  prevent parents of students from panicking over the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Minister Alahapperuma also requested all private schools and tuition classes to act with sensitivity and heed the decision taken by the Education Ministry.

Meanwhile, all Private and International Catholic schools under the Archbishop will also be closed from March 13 to April 20 it was reported.



