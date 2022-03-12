ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, March 12, 2022

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

The Kremlin, Moscow, Russia.

The Kremlin, Moscow, Russia.
1 Europe Opinion 

Moscow To Expand List Of ‘Unfriendly’ Countries – OpEd

Paul Goble 0 Comments

By

Nearly a year ago, Moscow came up with a list of countries it deemed “unfriendly” to Russia. Many were surprised that it included only two countries – the United States and the Czech Republic – and immediately began campaigning to add other countries and to impose costs on those so listed.

But despite these efforts, Moscow did not take the first step or create rules for the second, responding in an ad hoc way instead – see windowoneurasia2.blogspot.com/2021/04/russias-unfriendly-countries-list.html and windowoneurasia2.blogspot.com/2021/05/moscow-set-to-add-baltic-countries.html. Now, however, the Kremlin has announced plans to do both.

Putin has ordered the Russian government to come up with a new expanded list of “unfriendly” countries and suggested that at least as a temporary measure, Russians will be able to pay their debts to anyone in those countries in rubles rather than in hard currency, something that could cost these countries a lot (vz.ru/news/2022/3/6/1147257.html).

Moscow political analyst Marat Bashirov says the new list won’t be anything like the former because “now it is perfectly clear that we are all in a new world. That which was the case ten days ago and that which is the case now are two very different worlds” (vz.ru/politics/2022/3/6/1147287.html).

He says he would lead the list with Great Britain and many European countries but would not include the US immediately as this list is “a warning” rather than an act of retaliation. Russian foreign policy expert argues that in the composition of the list, Moscow must not follow a one-size-fits-all approach, especially given how rapidly the situation is changing.

And Aleksey Martynov, head of the Moscow Institute for the Newest States, says that together with the list of unfriendly countries who will be punished when they seek to get back into the Russian market when sanctions end there should be a list of “friendly” countries that did not take part in the sanctions regime and so should get preferences on their expansion or return.

Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.

Paul Goble

Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.