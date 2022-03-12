Secretary General Underlines Importance Of Turkey’s Contributions To NATO

By Eurasia Review

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey on Friday (11 March 2022), commending him for Turkey’s contributions to NATO’s collective deterrence and defence.

Stoltenberg also welcomed Turkey’s efforts to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv, and its deliveries of assistance to Ukraine as it resists the Russian invasion.

Stoltenberg underlined that at this dangerous moment Europe and North America stand united in NATO, and stressed that Turkey’s strong leadership and commitment to NATO’s collective security is highly valued.

Earlier in the day, Stoltenberg met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, and delivered a keynote speech to the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.