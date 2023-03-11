EU And Regional Countries Welcome Resumption Of Saudi-Iran Ties

By Arab News

The EU on Saturday welcomed an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume diplomatic relations.

“The European Union welcomes the announced agreement on resumption of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and looks forward to its implementation,” said Peter Stano, EU external affairs lead spokesman.

“The EU acknowledges the diplomatic efforts leading to this important step,” he said in a statement. “As both Saudi Arabia and Iran are central for the security of the region, the resumption of their bilateral relations can contribute to the stabilization of the region as a whole.”

Saudi Arabia and Iran on Friday agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies within two months following years of tensions between the two countries in a China-brokered deal.

“Promoting peace and stability and achieving de-escalation of tensions in the broader Middle East are key priorities for the EU,” he also said, adding that the bloc “remains ready to engage with all actors in the region in a gradual and inclusive approach, and in full transparency.”

France also welcomed the agreement and Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said her country supports dialogue and of any initiative that can contribute in a concrete way to de-escalating tensions and strengthening regional security and stability.

Colonna reiterated her call on Iran to renounce its destabilizing actions in the region.

Egypt expressed appreciation for the “important step” taken by Riyadh and Tehran, which will remove tension in regional relations, and affirms the Kingdom’s adherence to the UN principles of respect for states’ sovereignty, non-interference in their internal affairs, and enhancement of regional security and stability.

Spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency Ahmed Fahmy said that his country looks forward to this development having a positive impact on Iran’s regional and international policies, and that it constitutes an opportunity for Iran to adopt a policy that takes into consideration the legitimate concerns of the countries of the region in a way that enhances opportunities for cooperation and consolidation of positive relations.

Tunisia also issued a statement welcoming the deal and commended the role China played in forging the agreement.

The foreign ministry expressed hope that the agreement will contribute to strengthening security and stability in the region, remove all causes of tension, and establish a new phase of cooperation between them.