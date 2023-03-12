The Future Of Dentistry Is Digital

By Eurasia Review

Digitalisation, one of the megatrends of the future, has arrived in the world of dentistry. Modern technologies underpin precision applications while also making treatments less invasive for patients. At the beginning of June 2023, an international congress will bring dentistry experts from all over Europe to Vienna to discuss the broad range of application options opened up by the latest breakthroughs.

The University Clinic of Dentistry Vienna is a renowned international innovation driver, especially when it comes to digital applications. From 3D scans to prosthetic adjustments and maxillofacial surgery modelling, some of the techniques already in use in Vienna still sound like science fiction elsewhere. “Good dental surgeries will soon find themselves unable to do without the technologies we use here,” explains Andreas Moritz, head of the University Clinic of Dentistry Vienna and organiser of the Dentistry 4.0 conference.

Digital applications are increasingly replacing invasive and stressful examination and treatment methods. And this applies to all disciplines – from paediatric dentistry to prosthodontics and implantology. While the new techniques are designed to support dentists, people are already starting to wonder whether patients might end up being treated by robots working independently in future. Andreas Moritz is quick to offer reassurance: “In the years to come, patients will continue to be treated by humans, but with computer-controlled techniques offering optimal support.”

International conference in Vienna

Committed to sharing the latest developments and discussing the options opened up by digitalisation across a wide range of applications, the University Clinic of Dentistry Vienna is inviting experts from Austria home and abroad to attend the specialist Dentistry 4.0 conference in the Austrian capital on 2 and 3 June 2023. The conference provides a platform for dentists, professionals and students to share their knowledge and experience in different areas of dentistry.

Orthodontics, Prosthodontics, Implantology, Endodontics, Periodontics, Paediatric Dentistry and Laser Dentistry are among the focuses at the two-day conference, which also features an exhibition showcasing the latest products and technologies in the field.

Workshops and training sessions dedicated to various topics will give participants the opportunity to improve their practical skills. The numerous networking events held during the event will offer participants the chance to compare notes and establish closer ties with other dentists and professionals.

“A unique opportunity to learn about the latest trends and developments in the industry, the conference is an important event for the dentistry community and a great place to make valuable contacts,” explains Andreas Moritz.