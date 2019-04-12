ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, April 12, 2019
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iranian rials and US $100 banknote.

Iranian rials and US$100 dollar banknote.

1 Business 

Iran: MPs Propose Motion To Ditch US Dollar In Foreign, Domestic Trade

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

A number of Iranian lawmakers have put forward a motion to completely remove the US dollar from the transactions made in foreign and domestic trade.

According to the motion, which has been received by the presiding board of the parliament, any public or private transaction in US dollar would be prohibited.

The law would be enforceable 60 days after being passed, according to the motion.

“Holders of the (US) dollar have a deadline to convert their dollars into commodities and rials or other currencies until the date of the implementation of this law,” the motion says.

Last April, the Iranian cabinet approved a plan to replace the US dollar with euro in reporting foreign currency amounts.

Foreign currency values began to rise in Iran after the US withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in May 2018 and announced plans for a fresh wave of sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

There was growing demand for dollars among ordinary Iranians, who feared more plunge in the value of their assets and growing price of goods, even those not imported from abroad.

But the country soon took measures to arrest the national currency’s downward spiral.

Rial began to bounce back against US dollar later in the year after the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) unveiled a new package of regulations on foreign currency trade which lifted a ban on the activity of money exchange market


Enjoy the article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.