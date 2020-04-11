Here Come The Protests Against The Coronavirus Crackdown – OpEd

By Adam Dick

After weeks of the coronavirus crackdown’s extreme interference with the ability of Americans to exercise their individual rights and support themselves financially, more people are starting to protest on the sidewalks and outside government buildings. Expect protests to pop up in more places across the country and the number of participants to increase as the crackdown continues.

Protests against the coronavirus crackdown occurred Thursday in Casper, Wyoming and Columbus, Ohio. Give the coronavirus crackdown a few more weeks and there may be few cities in America where such protests have not taken place.

People are concerned about danger from coronavirus. But, increasingly, people are realizing that the much greater danger is from local, state, and national government actions being taken in the name of fighting against the virus.

This article was published by RonPaul Institute.

