Eni Strengthens Presence In Vietnam Through Acquisition Of Block 115

By Eurasia Review

Eni said Monday that through its affiliate Eni Vietnam it has completed the acquisition from Krisenergy (Vietnam 115) Ltd. of a 100% participating interest and the operatorship in Block 115/09, offshore central Vietnam.

The area is adjacent to Block 114 where the operator Eni Vietnam and its partner Essar Exploration and Production Limited have recently announced the Ken Bau gas and condensates discovery currently under appraisal.

The new acreage also borders with Block 116, also operated by Eni Vietnam with a 100% participating interest.

The block covers an area of 7,382 Km2, with a water depth ranging from 90m to 1,000m.

Eni’s presence in the Country is further strengthened with this acquisition, consolidating its position in the recently discovered Ken Bau like play, in line with its strategy of expanding of its gas portfolio in the Asian Far East.

Eni has been present in Vietnam since 2013, and currently operates five blocks all located in the underexplored Song Hong and Phu Khanh basins, offshore central Vietnam.