ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, April 12, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Flags of Iran and United States

Flags of Iran and United States
1 Middle East World News 

Iran Says All US Sanctions Must End, Not Just JCPOA-Related Ones

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

A source close to the JCPOA Joint Commission negotiations said the removal of the US sanctions relating to the 2015 nuclear deal alone would not suffice for Iran’s purposes, but all sanctions, including those re-labeled under the Trump administration, have to be lifted.

“It is not sufficient to only remove the JCPOA-related sanctions. Trump’s sanctions imposed under other labels need to be removed as well,” the source told Press TV on Sunday.

Further, the anti-Iran sanctions imposed by the administration of former president Barack Obama under the so-called Iran Sanctions Act (ISA) and the visa program will have to be terminated, the source added.

“In addition to the Trump-era sanctions, the United States must also remove the Obama-era sanctions that are in violation of the JCPOA,” the source noted.

The source also specified that the minimum time required to verify the sanctions relief is three to six months and that Iran will not agree to a temporary lifting of the sanctions or their waiver.

The source underlined the need for a “definite” removal of the coercive measures, saying the US envoy would return to Washington empty-handed from the next round of Vienna talks scheduled for next Wednesday if America refuses to accept Iran’s conditions.

The JCPOA Joint Commission held a four-day round of talks in the Austrian city of Vienna, with representatives of Iran, Russia, China, France and the UK in attendance.

The US has been absent from the Commission and its discussions since 2018, when former American president Donald Trump took Washington out of the JCPOA and returned the sanctions that the nuclear accord had lifted.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.