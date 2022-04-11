Spain Could Receive 110,000 Ukrainian Refugees

By Eurasia Review

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez visited the Centre for the Reception, Care and Referral of Ukrainian refugees in Barcelona, to closely monitor the situation of refugees arriving in the country.

Sánchez stressed that Spain has already welcomed more than 47,000 Ukrainians with temporary protection activated, and that for the estimated total of 110,000 who have arrived in the country, “we are going to give them all the protection and opportunities possible, so that they feel at home”.

The Spanish Prime Minister, accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares, and the Minister for Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá, toured the facilities and spaces set up for the care, temporary reception and referral of refugees, emphasizing that “we are setting an example of collaboration, cooperation and institutional coordination, which echoes the current need for solidarity among all the citizens of Barcelona, Catalonia and Spain with the refugees from Ukraine”.

Spain has set up four Reception, Care and Referral Centres. In addition to the one in Barcelona, there are also those in Madrid, Alicante and Malaga. The National War Response Plan foresees an extraordinary appropriation of 1.2 billion euros in 2022 for the reception of refugees from Ukraine, as an advance on the European funds that will finance this response.

Sánchez defended peace and expressed his conviction that Ukraine will resist, Europe will prevail and war crimes will not go unpunished. “What is happening in Ukraine is a challenge to all European citizens,” he said, because Putin is attacking Europe, trying to weaken the European project, which is based on human rights, democracy, freedom and peace.