US Secret Service Open For Business – OpEd

By K. Lloyd Billingsley

“The U.S. Secret Service has suspended four agents linked to two men accused of impersonating federal law enforcement officers who authorities said gave gifts worth thousands of dollars to agency personnel including one assigned to protect President Joe Biden’s wife,” U.S. News reported Friday.

The two “Washington men,” Arian Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 35, are accused of posing as U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents. Taherzadeh “offered to purchase a $2,000 assault rifle for a Secret Service agent assigned to protect first lady Jill Biden” and told other government officials they could have access to “official government vehicles.”

According to the story, Haider Ali told witnesses he has ties to ISA, the Pakistani intelligence service. Embattled Americans might wonder what this is all about.

According to CBS News, Taherzadeh and Ali have possible “ties to Iranian intelligence including to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, an elite component of the Iranian military that conducts special operations, or the Quds force.” Back in 2020, a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad killed Quds force leader General Qasem Soleimani.

As CNBC reported, Iran’s Islamic regime swore revenge and the Quds force, which conducts foreign operations for Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, came up with “13 revenge scenarios.”

Carrying out even the weakest scenario, according to Iranian official Ali Shamkhani “can be a historic nightmare for the Americans.” That could explain the bid to penetrate the detail that guards Jill Biden.

As the Epoch Times reports, Taherzadeh provided the four Secret Service officers and a DHS employee with rent-free apartments worth over $40,000 a year, iPhones, surveillance systems, a drone, flat-screen televisions, and other items. Those goodies were in addition to the $2,000 assault rifle and access to official government vehicles.

By all indications, the two “Washington men,” were well equipped and well financed. They found willing collaborators in the Secret Service, charged with protection of the president, but if Joe Biden was the target Americans have to wonder. The Delaware Democrat is already a certified nightmare for the United States.

His withdrawal from Afghanistan bequeathed a vast arsenal of American weaponry to the Taliban, whom he hired for security. On their watch, a terrorist bomb killed 13 Americans and dozens of Afghans, but Biden called the whole withdrawal a great success.

Biden’s Department of Homeland Security has essentially erased the border and thousands of “migrants” stream in from all over the world, with none of the COVID restrictions legitimate Americans must endure.

The Biden Administration now offers the migrants cell phones, which the federal government does not hand out free to legitimate citizens and legal immigrants. If anybody thought that was kind of like a bribe it would be hard to blame them.

Biden’s DHS also transports the migrants around the country in secret night flights, at taxpayer expense. The taxpayers and local residents have no clue who these people are, and if any have criminal records or ties to terrorist groups. Note that Ali and Taherzadeh, the two “Washington men,” were masquerading as DHS employees, as it were, in government-issue camo gear.

Are the “Washington men” actually from Washington? Were they part of some “nightmare” Iranian revenge plot? How did they enter the United States? Did someone in DHS look the other way? What did DHS boss Alejandro Mayorkas know, and when did he know it?

Unlike the two Washington men, the four Secret Service agents have not been named. At this writing the four have yet to be fired or charged with any crime. They have been placed on administrative leave, which usually means they continue to draw their salary and benefits.

Something about these four particular Secret Service agents must have told Ali and Taherzadeh that they could be bought. Sending the four agents home with full pay and benefits will surely put a stop to any future misconduct in the U.S. Secret Service.

This article was also published in American Greatness