By Simon Hutagalung

South Korea’s evolving cost-sharing arrangement with the United States has emerged as a critical issue in 2025, reflecting deeply rooted strategic and economic challenges that have far-reaching implications for regional security in East Asia. The relationship shaped by decades of military cooperation following the Korean War now faces renewed scrutiny as Washington’s expectations for financial contributions intensify.

The thesis of this article is that a strengthened U.S.–South Korea alliance is essential for maintaining a balance of power in the region. However, the increasing financial burden on South Korea—driven by domestic economic strains and shifting global power dynamics—presents a multifaceted set of challenges that could destabilize the delicate equilibrium of regional security, especially in light of proactive responses from China and Russia.

In 2025, data show that South Korea is facing increasing pressure to raise its contribution for the stationing of U.S. troops. This shift in policy has been evident since the formalization of the 12th Special Agreement Measures (SMA) in 2024. Under this agreement, South Korea committed to an 8.3% increase in its military cost-sharing from 2026 to 2030, amounting to approximately 1 trillion 52 won, or about $1.13 billion. However, the current economic indicators for 2025 reveal that despite moderate growth, South Korea is grappling with rising consumer prices, an aging demographic, and persistent domestic calls for increased investment in social welfare. The confluence of these factors has led to a national debate over whether the country can sustain an accelerated pace of military spending relative to its broader economic obligations. Additionally, the possibility of political shifts in the United States, notably the rise of Trump to become President for a second time or the implementation of hardline policies by future administrations, further complicates the stability of this long-standing military alliance.

The pressures on the South Korean government are intensified by internal challenges that threaten the nation’s ability to meet its international commitments. While the economy is growing in certain sectors, this growth has not been evenly distributed, leaving significant portions of the population worried about rising living costs and diminishing public services. In the context of increased financial responsibilities required to support U.S. military presence are viewed merely not a as defense expenditure but as a politically charged issue that strains national budgets. A close examination of the 2025 fiscal year reveals policies aimed at curtailing unnecessary expenditures; however, defense spending continues to grow at a rate that prompts significant public debate. The public and political opposition argue that each additional cost incurred to support foreign military objectives detracts from essential investments in domestic infrastructure and social programs. This internal opposition is supported by academic research and economic analyses that highlight the opportunity costs associated with such defense commitments. This underscores the dilemma faced by policymakers, who must balance national security considerations with tangible improvements in citizens’ quality of life. At the same time, the alliance between South Korea and the United States is facing the difficult task of maintaining strategic integrity while accommodating financial demands. The U.S views South Korea as an indispensable partner in deterring North Korean aggression and containing the influence of rival powers in the region, particularly China, whose military modernization and assertive posture in the Asia-Pacific are for causes concern. Yet, as the U. S. pushes a larger share of costs associated with stationing its troops, South Korean leaders are compelled to navigate a fine line between demonstrating unwavering support for commitments alliance and safeguarding national interests. Negotiations regarding cost-sharing have come to symbolize broader discussions about burden-sharing in international alliances, highlighting the inherent tensions between strategic necessity and fiscal pragmatism. The pressure to increase contributions is not merely an economic issue; it reflects evolving power dynamics in which each partner’s willingness to take on responsibility is being tested amid shifting global alliances.

In addition to the bilateral dynamics between the U.S. and South Korea, the global powers such as China and Russia further complicate the security regional landscape. Beijing, for its part, perceives the enhancement of U. S – South Korea military cooperation as a direct threat to its national own and security regional influence. In 2025, China responded with a series of intensified military exercises in the vicinity of the Korean Peninsula and the Taiwan Strait actions that signal a clear intent to assert its strategic interests in response to any encroachment perceived by U. S. forces. Chinese military analysts contend that an increase in U.S. presence could destabilize not only the immediate region but also the broader balance of power in East Asia. Meanwhile, Moscow views these developments as indicative of a growing Western military sphere aimed at encircling Russian interests. In response, Russia has sought to strengthen ties with North Korea and other regional actors opposed to Washington’s agenda. This strategy serves both as a counterbalance to U.S. military deployments and as a way for Russia to assert its influence in historically limited areas. Both China and Russia are thus leveraging diplomatic and military channels to signal their disapproval of an increasingly financially burdensome arrangement that could reinforce what they consider an aggressive posture by the United States in the region.

Faced with domestic fiscal constraints, challenges in managing alliances, and the aggressive postures of China and Korea, Russia finds itself at a strategic crossroads. National policymakers are tasked with crafting a response that reassures the United States of their commitment to regional defense while also addressing domestic economic concerns about sustainability and sovereignty. In synthesizing these complexities, it becomes clear that South Korea must adopt a balanced approach that involves renegotiating cost-sharing arrangements with the United States while simultaneously prioritizing the needs of its citizens and long-term economic health. This integrated strategy should prioritize diplomacy and engagement with both the U.S. and regional adversaries. Any fiscal adjustments to the military alliance must be matched by increased investments in domestic social programs and reforms. Moreover, South Korea must also consider diversifying its defense capabilities and exploring multilateral security frameworks that can help share the burden more among equitably allied nations, mitigating thereby the risk of unilateral and financial military strain.

In conclusion, South Korea faces the significant challenge of managing the rising costs associated with hosting U.S. troops, which reflects a larger dilemma involving national sovereignty, economic stability, and international security. The data from 2025 highlights not only the financial pressures on South Korea but also the complex threats arising from shifting geopolitical rivalries, especially in light of China’s assertiveness and Russia’s counterbalancing actions. As the U.S. aims to improve burden-sharing under the Special Measures Agreement, South Korea must carefully balance the competing demands of its alliance with the United States and its domestic priorities. The recommended approach is to proactively engage in diplomatic negotiations to realign expectations, increase financial investment in significant domestic priorities, and promote a more inclusive regional security dialogue that reduces the military obligations of any one nation. By implementing this multifaceted strategy, South Korea can sustain a strong, balanced alliance defense that deters external threats while also enhancing internal stability and long-term prosperity.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own.

