By Dr. Parama Sinha Palit

Carl von Clausewitz, the noted Prussian general and warfare expert from the early nineteenth century, had argued that ‘every age has its own kind of war, its own limitations, and its own peculiar preconceptions’. Clausewitz’s words serve to remind that international relations will continue to locate new sources of trepidations and competition. The current era is no exception.

Untapped and unexplored mineral resources from the world’s seabeds are fuelling strategic competition and geopolitical tensions as the world rushes to secure these precious resources for adopting climate-saving technologies. The future global economy and national technological prowess are embedded in the waves of the ocean with Blue Economy commanding economic players to the forefront.

It is hardly surprising that several global major and middle powers, such as the US, China, Australia and India, are embracing Blue Economy for projecting their commitment to a ‘sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and jobs, and ocean ecosystem health’. The Pacific holds the key to this sustainable ocean-based economy.

While fossil fuel based technologies has been harnessed for powering homes and businesses since the 1800s, the same have also been responsible for magnifying global carbon footprints. With climate catastrophes becoming nearly daily developments, reversing the incidences is a global priority.

Critical minerals, essential for clean energy technologies, enable energy transition. At the same time, their responsible and ethical extraction reduces serious environmental and social consequences, helping Blue Economy to survive and thrive. The rush for extracting untapped minerals from the depths of the ocean has intensified geopolitical competition, while pushing up the ecological costs of competitive extraction. A renewed commitment to support sustainable development for Small Island Developing Pacific States has been clearly missing.

While small Island countries, such as Fiji, Republic of Nauru, Cook Islands and Papua New Guinea face severe threats of climate change-induced disasters, their vast reserves of critical minerals – cobalt, nickel, zinc, copper and silver – make them strategically appealing. Their appeal has locked the US and China in a ‘state of permanent contest’ in the otherwise calm and serene waters. Vast underwater resources of these Pacific countries, essential for use in energy-saving, carbon-friendly technologies, have made them realize their strategic value and their leverage in making bigger powers achieve their environmental security goals. As a result, they are emboldened to engage with ‘resource-hunting’ powers aggressively for better deals.

Deep Seabed Mining (DSM) is the key to extracting minerals from ocean floors while ensuring sustainable utilization of ocean resources for economic growth. With an estimation that between 2020 and 2030, 5-10% of the world’s minerals will come from DSM, the global power race for dominating underwater mining is heating up. With winners in the competition expected to command undisputed influence in the global market for clean technologies, several of which can be used for military purposes, the urge to extract on part of major powers is making them prioritize deep sea mining ignoring the damage to the fragile ecosystem of the Pacific Ocean. Studies clearly show the harm from disruption of deep-sea ecosystems for ocean biodiversity.

The Pacific Island countries, nevertheless, appear keen on exploring DSM opportunities given the economic benefits. They are engaging in assertive climate diplomacy to push collective action for mitigation and adaptation while seeking new markets and diverse donors for sustainable infrastructure development.

China, with an eye to shape international seabed mining regulations, has been especially active in the global race to extract critical minerals from underneath the Pacific. The Trump administration is also reportedly considering an executive order for accelerating DSM in international waters. Canada has joined the minerals race in the Pacific as well with it’s The Metal Company (TCM) looking for seabed license mining in the region. India, aiming to significantly decarbonise its economy, has joined the ‘quest to critical minerals’ and is seeking licenses from the International Seabed Authority (ISA) for DSM opportunities in the Pacific.

The ‘bonfire of certainties’ in its backyard has resulted in Australia scaling up its security efforts in the region. Its new security treaty with Papua New Guinea and Nauru, strong maritime cooperation with Cook Islands and cooperation on cyber security with Fiji, underscore its prominence as a historical provider of security, and partner in sustainable well-being of the region. There is, however, disappointment among climate activists over Australia not yet supporting global deep sea moratorium. Duncan Currie’s warning that Canberra’s involvement with deep sea mining in the Pacific ​is​​ ‘more likely​ to ​escalate into an arms race’ might complicate regional relations, including those between itself, Pacific Islands, and extra-regional powers.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict, along with more such impending ones, will strain global mineral supply chains, making access to critical minerals in the Pacific a non-negotiable strategic pursuit for many powers. The pursuit has also made marginalised players from the Pacific comprehend their strategic value and negotiate to their strengths by utilizing the context of the ‘own kind of war’ the world is bracing for. Clausewitz’s words remain strikingly relevant even after nearly three hundred years as the race to grab critical resources in an ecologically fragile world makes international relations evolve through new contests and actors. Whether the evolution comes at the expense of sustainable development is a different issue.