Iran Says After Real Deal With US In Oman Talks

By Tasnim News Agency

The former secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council highlighted Tehran’s push for a genuine and just deal in the course of the upcoming indirect negotiation with the US in Muscat.

In a post on his X account on Friday, Ali Shamkhani said Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is heading to Oman “with full authority for indirect talks with the US”.

“Tehran seeks a real, just deal —away from media show and rhetoric,” he emphasized.

“Key proposals are ready. If Washington shows determination for a deal, the path to agreement will be clear,” Shamkhani said.

Araqchi announced on Tuesday that the only subject that will be mooted at the negotiations with the US in Oman is the nuclear issue and assurances about the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program.

The foreign minister had already confirmed to Tasnim that the talks in Muscat will be led by him and US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff.