NATO Secretary General Urges Continued Support At Ukraine Defence Contact Group Meeting

By Eurasia Review

On Friday (11 April 2025) NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte participated in a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG) at NATO headquarters. The meeting was hosted by the UK Defence Secretary, John Healey, and the German Minister of Defence, Boris Pistorius.

Speaking to Defence Ministers gathered for the event, the Secretary General welcomed that the UDCG has provided tens of billions of euros in military assistance, helping to support Ukraine with the means to defend itself against Russia’s aggression.

Much of the support generated by donors is now delivered through the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) command in Wiesbaden.

Mr Rutte applauded European Allies for stepping up their military aid to Ukraine in 2025 and encouraged nations to continue their contributions, including through NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package (CAP) for Ukraine. He underlined the importance of sustained support to Ukraine as efforts to negotiate a just and lasting peace continue.