The EU-Central Asia Summit Could Be Start Of New Era For Central Asia Pivotal Region – OpEd

By Dr. Maurizio Geri

The recent first EU-Central Asia summit that took place last 3-4 April in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, even if according to some scholars was underwhelmed, it could represent the first step of a great shift in world geopolitics.

The geopolitical interests between Europe and this crucial region of the world, that in the past the famous founder of geopolitics, Mackinder called the ‘geographical pivot of history’ the ‘Heartland’, has been changed. Before the summit António Costa, President of the European Council, declared that “the very first EU-Central Asia summit will solidify our commitment to work together for peace, security, and sustainable development”. During the summit, the EU Commission promised to invest €12 billion in the region to deepen cooperation on transports, critical raw materials, digital connectivity, water, and energy. Even if not gigantic, it may represent an important start in these times of constant global competition and geopolitical realignments.

The economic cooperation between the EU and Central Asia was already quite strong much before the summit. The EU adopted its strategy on Central Asia, which highlighted the growing strategic relevance of the region for EU interests, already in 2019 and since then the economic exchange grew exponentially. Take for example Kazakhstan, whose main trade and investment partner today is not Russia or China, but the EU, with an increase of almost 18% in trade turnover in 2024.

Central Asia became so important since last decade, in particular for its growing role as ‘Middle Corridor’ between East and West of Eurasia, and the potential to recreate the first globalization the world discovered centuries ago with the golden age of the ‘Silk Road’.

Which is why the EU strengthened economic ties with the region through initiatives under the EU Global Gateway Strategy, an alternative to the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative, in particular to support the creation of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, exactly the so-called Middle Corridor.

But, as I argued in another article almost 2 years ago, ‘before corridors come unions’, in the sense that to be a bridge is important, but to be united is fundamental. This because otherwise the East and West could get advantages from the empowerment of the Middle Corridor, but the region in the middle could instead be left behind, and become the future area, after Eastern Europe, of Great Powers competition. Integration, therefore, would be very beneficial for all countries in the area, because being at risk of being under the spheres of influence of giants like China and Russia, it could become more difficult for Central Asian countries to defend their national interests alone. However, if the region becomes more integrated, in particular with the external support of the EU, using formats similar to the American “C5 plus 1“, balancing the proximity and the distance to Russia and China, the national interests will be protected by the superior regional strength and power. Therefore, the EU, knowing its history, should seize the moment of this new process of cooperation and support the Central Asia integration by engaging in particular on three fundamental sectors of energy, connectivity, and transportation. The Central Asian states are already showing increasing interest in integrating with each other, so the EU could share first its accumulated experience of integration, in particular at economic level when it started as a Coal and Steel Community to integrate Europe’s coal and steel industries into a single common market after WWII.

In this way the EU would get also another advantage, as today Central Asia has an increasing role to play also in the energy and technology transition, given its availability of fossil fuels, renewable energy potential and also resources like Critical Raw Materials (CRMs). Looking into it, first Central Asia is already sending gas and oil to Europe: from Kazakhstan for example comes the 13% of all oil and gas imports in the EU. So, to expand this fossil fuel exchange would not be so difficult, in particular if the EU could tap on the Turkmenistan gas gigantic reserves through a Trans-Caspian pipeline. Secondly, the region has great potential for renewable energy sources due to large areas for the development of wind and solar energy. Which is why recently Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan have signed an MOU with the Asian Development Bank and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to establish a framework for exporting renewable energy to Europe. Finally, of particular interest are CRMs and their development in the region, as the EU is currently dependent on China on these resources, including the famous Rare Earth Elements (REEs). In this regard, cooperation with Central Asia can help diversify raw material supplies the future possible process by the EU to derisk or even decouple from China. Which is why the summit presented new projects and initiatives that could benefit from cooperation also with European financial organisations and private investors from EU member states, that could bring to the area know how and emerging technologies.

In conclusion if the EU and Central Asia will be able to seize the momentum, while Russia is distracted by the invasion of Ukraine that we don’t know how long will last, and China is distracted by the trade war with the US which also is not clear how long will be, they could reap a lot of what they sow, in terms of economic development, energy and technological transition, and geostrategic realignment.