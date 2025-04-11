By Md. Obaidullah

A recent report by the New York Times on Bangladesh’s current political landscape has framed the country as one teetering on the brink of religious extremism in the wake of recent political transitions. What the authors say contain fragments of factual events, the overall portrayal biased, selective, and seemingly crafted to fit a preconceived narrative of instability and impending chaos.

It focuses on sensationalism over a balanced representation of facts—alters the truth about a nation that is actively working towards stability, inclusivity, and progress.

Cherry-Picking Facts to Build a Narrative

The article disproportionately highlights isolated incidents to frame a broader pattern of religious extremism. Such as, it overwhelmingly focused on the cancellation of a women’s soccer game in rural area and the alleged release of a man accused of harassing a woman for not covering her hair. Additionally, there were demands for introducing blasphemy laws—this is not a new phenomenon, as similar calls emerged previously in different periods, notably in 2007 and 2013. In some places, they’ve shared half-truths, in others fabricated stories, while deliberately overlooking the positive contributions of mainstream Islamist groups on these very issues. While worth discussing but these incidents do not reflect the reality of a nation of over 180 million people that have diverse practices and opinions.

The bigger issue is that, just days ago, a genocide occurred, and for the past 15 years, the country has not experienced genuine elections. Yet, all of this has been overshadowed by efforts to highlight Hasina’s so-called commitment to “women’s rights” and “secularism.” They even quoted a student’s interview to force-fit the narrative that “women were always better off before,” conveniently ignoring the broader socio-political crisis. The report also claims that 37% of Bangladesh’s formal labor force consists of women and suggests there are active efforts to “force them back into the home.” However, it provides no verifiable evidence to support either assertion.

Nevertheless, such selective reporting meticulously ignored important events that contrasted with the intended narrative. The Youth Festival 2025—nearly 2.7 million girls from different regions of the country participated in more than 3000 games and cultural activities—has been completely omitted. The festival is a testament of vibrancy and determination of Bangladeshi women and their proactive engagement in both cultural and social life.

Furthermore, it was asserted that certain suspects were “forced” out of police custody are somewhat incorrect. The individuals in question were legally arrested, processed through the judicial system, and released on bail. If someone argues that granting bail equates to extremism, then the issue lies not with the justice system in Bangladesh but with a fundamental misunderstanding of due process.

The Hypocrisy of the ‘Islamist’ Label

One of the most glaring flaws in the use of the term “Islamist extremism” to depict a wide range of beliefs and practices. The reporting fails to distinguish between political Islam, cultural conservatism, and genuine radicalism by combining multiple religious and cultural expressions under the broad umbrella of extremism. Also, the term “Islamic extremism” is repeatedly used throughout the report—from the headline to the body—yet, there is no clear definition of what constitutes “extremism” in this context. Does it refer to violence, insurgencies, armed factions, or merely ideological opposition? The ambiguity leaves room for broad and potentially misleading interpretations.

Indeed, the report erroneously equates the call for Islamic governance with extremism—a claim that has no basis in Islamic scholarship or tradition. Neither classical nor contemporary juristic authorities (whether Sunni, Shia, or other theological schools) regard the pursuit of Sharīʿah-compliant governance (siyāsah sharʿiyyah) as extremist.

The cultural conservatism was highly generalized. A rural community’s opposition to a women’s soccer match is presented as proof of the spread of fundamentalism. However, the socio-cultural context of Bangladesh, where 91% of the population is Muslim, cannot be overlooked. Their ideology prioritizes Islamic doctrines and Bengali cultural norms over Western liberal frameworks. In addition to, public sensibilities in terms of modesty and cultural practices vary significantly between rural and urban areas. Yet, branding such differences as “extremism” is intellectually lazy and ideologically biased.

It also ignores political manipulation during the Awami League tenure. Hasina often courted religious groups to bolster her political position. Such as funding religious seminars, recognizing Qawmi Madrasa’s before the election, and invoking religious rhetoric when convenient. Ironically, the factions that are now framed as a threat were previously empowered by the very regime that is being nostalgically praised as bastion of secularism.

Conveniently Overlooking Real Progress

Unquestionably, the interim government is confronted with sociopolitical difficulties, including as the slow pace of punishing individuals culpable for the July genocide. The administration has, however, made stride in a number of areas that have been noticeably left out of recent report.

Unlike the previous regime, which often turned a blind eye to minority persecution—where even Muslims became marginalized, and Islamophobia reached its peak—the current administration has made a concerted effort to protect vulnerable communities. While these efforts may not be highly commendable, they are nonetheless a positive step forward.

What is the Real Agenda Behind the Reporting

As part of a deliberate geopolitical strategy to keep the West in control of a strategically important nation, Bangladesh is portrayed as a country on the verge of Islamist takeover. Bangladesh’s expanding relations with China through programs like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) have increased U.S. worries because of its location in the Indo-Pacific area and closeness to important maritime routes.

The U.S. is particularly anxious about Bangladesh’s Look East policy, which seeks economic and strategic partnerships beyond traditional Western allies. Professor Yunus’s successful securing of $2.1 billion in Chinese investments and the upcoming Investors Conference attracting participants from 50 countries reflect this shift. Washington fears losing a key ally to Chinese influence at a time when global power dynamics are rapidly changing.

Furthermore, branding Bangladesh as a possible hotbed of Islamic extremism is a part of strategy that is rooted in the post 9/11 War on Terror playbook. This kind of narrative serves two purposes: the first one is justifying interference under the guise of preventing extremism, and secondly, delegitimizing the independent policymaking of Bangladesh. This rhetoric is not about real security concern; but enforcing conformity to the interest of the US.

Historical parallels are evident. From Kissinger’s “basket case” remark to the recycled Islamist threat narratives, the goal has always been to undermine Bangladesh’s sovereignty whenever it pursues policies outside Western approval. The timing is telling—these allegations emerge precisely when Bangladesh is asserting its independence through diversified foreign relations and striving to rebuild a more inclusive, balanced political system. This geopolitical agenda must be exposed for what it is: an attempt to coerce Bangladesh into compliance through fearmongering and misinformation.

Conclusion

It’s evident that the entire report is agenda-driven. While it’s true that the Yunus government fell short in effectively containing bad elements in the state, the narrative being pushed here is a distorted version of reality.

Bangladesh’s journey towards stability, inclusivity, and progress is ongoing. After the 16 years of authoritarian ruling, its youth, women, and marginalized communities are actively contributing to the nation’s development—helping people during the flood, protecting minority temples and households—despite the efforts to mischaracterize their efforts. Attempts to weaken through selective reporting and ideological bias must be discarded.

The real danger lies not in the diverse political landscape of Bangladesh, but in the deliberate distortion of facts to fit outmoded geopolitical agendas. Bangladesh deserves to be evaluated based on truth, progress, and genuine efforts towards democracy—not on fear-mongering and biased narratives.