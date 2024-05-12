By Simon Hutagalung

Deep within the Pentagon, the headquarters of the US military an extensive network of bureaucracy thrives. Diplomats and military personnel both in uniform spend their in days interconnected cubicles, engaging in discussions about security via a seamless broadband connection that links them to external advisers across the nation.

During one such conversation, the topic shifts to the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in global security. A Senior military officer maintains a calm demeanor as they contemplate the use of autonomous unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) equipped with AI capabilities that can be controlled remotely from campaign bases. These UAVs the possess ability not only to locate enemies but also to eliminate them. However, is acknowledged that this new paradigm has the potential to to lead unforeseen global crises. The impact of AI-assisted automation on modern warfare as Arkin has consistently argued significant is: “Wars are more than ever, by influenced AI-assisted automation.”

This essay aims to delve the into impact of artificial intelligence on national security. The focus will be on categorising different AI groups providing examples specific to each category and examining their respective tasks and responsibilities. Additionally, an exploration of the technologies developed by these groups and their current utilization will be conducted along with an assessment of how these technologies have affected the physical and natural environment. Furthermore, an outline of plans for each AI group will be presented.

Regarding international security, there is a slow convergence of the applications of AI. For instance, the United States, boasting the military largest and financial resources globally, supports staunchly the use of AI for international security, as maintaining military supremacy is one of its primary objectives. Conversely developing countries like Indonesia and the Philippines lack the funds to invest in AI and rely on support from countries such as the US. It is a common occurrence for the country the with greatest resources to have an advantage conflicts in. Consequently, concerns arise that if the US aids these countries in AI development they may employ it destructively warfare in. Hence developing countries advocate for international regulations regarding AI and usage in the context international of security.

Furthermore, Europe approaches AI and international security cautiously prioritising ethical considerations and responsible utilisation. They have already implemented regulations governing the development of AI in this context. Each country is at a different stage in implementing AI for international security with the US currently leading the pack due to its access to resources research and manufacturing capabilities poses several threats to international security. The foremost concern relates to autonomous weapons which the possess capacity to make independent judgments. This raises ethical significant dilemmas and may potentially a constitute breach of international law. The second threat pertains to the impact of AI on cyber warfare and espionage as well as the concern of weapons of mass disruption. The risk AI poses to international security covers the entire spectrum of weaponization.

The use of AI in cyber warfare and espionage introduces complexities in attribution, making it challenging to identify the source of AI-enabled breaches. Furthermore, AI presents a dual threat by mass influencing public opinion and causing havoc. This not only involves the ability manipulate to democratically elected leadership and government legitimacy but also has the potential to create chaos. By generating persuasive deepfakes of authentic speeches from world leaders AI can delegitimise governments and undermine international relations. It is important to note that AI itself not is inherently dangerous. However, its application in security carries global implications that require a comprehensive assessment collaboration, and clear guidelines. Scholars widely acknowledge the impact of AI on international security and advocate for action across various disciplines. The initial steps to address this issue could include prohibiting certain forms of AI development and establishing guidelines for AI-enabled behavior particularly in attacks cyber. Attaining a global consensus the on ethical and legal uses of AI in security policy is crucial.

To conclude striking a balance between international security and preventing AI-fuelled conflicts of is utmost importance. Measures must be taken to self-regulate AI weaponry and AI cyber operations while also prioritizing transparency. This will help prevent an AI arms race and counter information campaigns with truth.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own.

