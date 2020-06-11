Iran: Population Living In Slums – OpEd

By Hassan Mahmoudi

In February 1979, the shah was toppled by the people’s revolution. Then Iran’s exiled Ruhollah Khomeini descended from a chartered Air France to return to Tehran, soon he became the supreme leader.

In his first address to the Iranian nation in 1979 at the Tehran large cemetery, Khomeini went on to promise free electricity and water supplies and even free transportation and bus services for poor people, ” we bring humanity and dignity for you,” he said.

However, despite his vows, through the past 41 years, due to mismanagement, corruption, and massive embezzlement and the billions of dollars expenditures on exporting fundamentalism and terrorism abroad, the country’s resources and especially the agricultures have been squandered. consequently, over 30 million people, were marginalized in slums of the major cities in Iran.

Slum dwellers are deprived of minimum living standards including water supply, electricity, and plumbing.

However, Iran’s authorities have carried out a vicious crackdown on slum’s residents and destroyed their homes during the past months

On Tuesday, May 18, municipal officials of Kermanshah destroyed the residential house of Asiyeh Panahi, a 58-year-old mother with four daughters and three sons. they severely beat Asiyeh, dragged her on the ground, and sprayed pepper canister on her face. While Asiyeh constantly screamed that she has heart disease. Asiyeh died on the way to the hospital.

On Thursday, June 4, in Khorramabad, Lorestan, west of Iran, municipal demolition forces destroyed the home of a paralyzed woman. causing panic among the family members who were asleep. According to her daughter, the house was built 48 years ago. she said we do not have a father. Where has justice gone?

However, as Mandy Hale said, the pain does not just show up for no reason. it is a sign that something needs to change.