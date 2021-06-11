ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, June 12, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Hamas' Ismail Haniyeh. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Hamas Chief Expected To Visit Iran

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Ismail Haniyeh, the chief of the political bureau of Palestinian Islamic resistance movement Hamas, is making arrangements to visit Iran and Lebanon, a Lebanese newspaper reported.

Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar quoted informed sources as saying that  Haniyeh is going to visit a number of Arab and regional countries after his trip to Cairo.

Canada, the European Union, Israel, Japan and the United States have designated Hamas as a terrorist organization. Australia, New Zealand, Paraguay and the United Kingdom have designated only its military wing as a terrorist organization.

The Hamas chief, who is now in Egypt, is making arrangements to visit Iran and Lebanon for meetings with their officials and with the leaders of Palestinian groups and Hezbollah, the report said.

During the visit to Iran, Ismail Haniyeh is expected to meet with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, and number of other senior officials and IRGC authorities, Al Akhbar said.

It also noted that Haniyeh has plans to hold meetings with Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Seyed Hassan Nasrallah and with the heads of the Lebanese branches of power during the possible trip to Beirut.

Hamas chief traveled to Cairo on Tuesday for the first in a series of talks between Egyptian authorities and Palestinian factions that aims to reinforce a cease-fire with the Israeli regime, Palestinian and Egyptian sources said.

Haniyeh’s visit came in response to a special invitation from Cairo, in advance of a broader meeting of Palestinian factions that could begin as early as next week, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told Reuters.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

