Load-Shedding A Temporary Problem: Bangladesh Trying To Ensure ‘Energy Security’ – OpEd

By Mehjabin Bhanu

Today’s world has reached a point where when a problem occurs in one part of the world, the residents of the other part feel the impact. That is, the world is a global village and in this situation every country is somehow dependent on others. One country is dependent on another for commercial reasons. In the reality of globalization, states are interdependent for various reasons. That is why it is seen that the Ukraine-Russia war situation has created a division in the whole world.

Polarization between states has divided the world into several poles. Because of this, countless innocent people in different parts of the world have to become victims. Intellectuals are opining that the situation could get worse ahead, unless the war situation ends. There is no sign that the emergency situation is going to end soon. That’s why we have to be strategic in dealing with any type of crisis that is going to emerge.

There is a lot of talk about the electricity shortage in Bangladesh recently. Especially on social media, there have been many comments for and against the power shortage. Yet we have relatively little interest in taking initiatives to resolve the crisis. We are not so conscious of being frugal. What needs to be kept in mind is that any long-term measures to reduce import dependence are necessary to address the energy crisis. Moreover, there is no alternative to being economical in electricity consumption.

Everyone should play a role in keeping the unnecessary use of electric lights, fans and other electrical appliances across the country. Proper measures to stop illegal connections can also be cost effective in terms of electricity. Numerous illegal hookups across the country make headlines at various times on the news pages of newspapers. There is no alternative to public awareness at all levels of the country. There is no alternative to the unity of people of all professions for the welfare of the country.

Due to the energy crisis, many power plants have shut down, creating a large supply gap with demand. Those concerned think that the situation will improve soon; A few new power plants will come into production and then this crisis will not exist. Most of the power plants are dependent on gas, including natural and imported LNG. Most of the coal-fired and oil-fired plants are also dependent on imported fuel. That is, the entire fuel of these centers has to be imported from abroad.

According to the data of the Electricity Department, 51.05 percent of Bangladesh’s total electricity generation is gas-based, 28.15 percent is dependent on furnace oil, 5.74 percent comes from diesel-powered plants and 7.86 percent comes from coal-based plants. A large part of the power generation capacity is dependent on imported fuel. The 9,946 MW power generation capacity of private enterprises is completely dependent on energy imported from abroad.

Increase or decrease in the price of gas, oil and coal in the international market has an impact on the power sector of the country. Especially since the Ukraine-Russia war, the prices of oil, LNG and coal have started to increase in the world market. As a result, the cost of power generation is much higher than what was initially calculated. Due to the war situation, depression, international market policy and high prices, there have been various difficulties in purchasing fuel from the world market and supplying it in sufficient quantity.

Experts say that the prices of oil, gas and coal in the international market were low at that time. For this reason, it was thought that importing would not make much difference compared to the cost of extracting gas or coal in the country. For these reasons, the energy policy has been made depending on import-dependent raw materials instead of finding sources of energy within the country. Analyzing the master plan that was taken in 2016 for the power sector, 90 percent of Bangladesh’s energy needs to be imported by 2030.

1290 MW electricity comes to the national grid from 10 diesel powered power plants in Bangladesh. Apart from this, 64 centers use furnace oil, from which 6,329 MW of electricity is expected to come. These two together account for 34 percent of the total electricity generation. These plants are completely dependent on imported fuel. Although some furnace oil is available in the country, it is not enough. Basically, after the gas crisis, these plants were sanctioned under quick rental system to ensure quick supply of electricity. At that time the price of oil in the international market was low.

In the power sector, 57 gas-fired plants have a power generation capacity of 11,476 MW. Due to non-availability of proper gas, these centers are not running at full capacity. In a country where the average production of gas is 2400 million cubic feet, the demand of power plants is 2100 million cubic feet. As a result, there is also a supply shortage. The country’s industrial and residential electricity demand is more than 33 million cubic feet. Attempts have been made to fill the rest with imported LNG as an alternative to natural gas, but due to high prices in the international market, LNG imports have also declined.

There are currently three coal-fired power plants in Bangladesh. Among them, the power plant there runs with coal produced in the large Pukuria mine in Dinajpur. It has a total generating capacity of 525 MW. Of the remaining two coal-fired power plants that have been commissioned, one is Paira, the other is Rampal. Both these centers are built dependent on imported coal. Before the commissioning of these plants, it was suggested by the government that if they are fully operational, the pressure on the oil-based plants will be reduced and the power shortage will be solved to a large extent. But two units of Payra thermal power plant were shut down earlier this month due to coal shortage. Basically, the crisis has arisen due to all these reasons.

Experts say that to overcome the current crisis, the government needs to adopt alternative measures to reduce import dependency for energy. They feel that the government should go ahead with a special plan for solar power. In this case, effective emergency measures are required. Along with this, gas exploration needs to be strengthened within the country. One of the prerequisites for energy security is to increase the importance of internal resources. Therefore, in addition to imports, own resources should also be utilized. It is expected that a power plant in S Alam will start production from June 13, Payra will resume production from June 22, Adani power unit has already started receiving electricity. As a result, it may be possible to deal with the crisis soon.

Chinese flag ship MV Jay Hai arrived at Mongla port June 10 with 26 thousand 620 metric tons of coal for Bagerhat’s Rampal thermal power plant.

Earlier, the ship left Indonesia for Mongla port on May 21. Since Saturday morning, the coal has been unloaded from this ship and taken to the thermal power plant’s own jetty by lighter or coaster ships.

Khulna assistant manager of Togi Shipping and Logistics Limited, the local shipping agent of the foreign ship ‘J Hai’, Khandkar Riazul Haque, said that the Chinese-flagged ship carrying coal arrived at anchorage number 11 of Harbaria in the animal channel of the port around 5 am. The coal discharge and transportation work has already started from the ship.

Earlier, on May 16, 30,000 metric tons of Bangladeshi-flagged ship MV Bashundhara Impress and 30,500 metric tons of coal on May 29, MV Bashundhara Majesty arrived at Rampal thermal power plant through Mongla port.

Meanwhile, the Payra thermal power plant was shut down on June 5 and Banshkhali thermal power plant on June 9 (Friday) due to acute coal shortage. Amidst the sad news of the shutdown of these two power plants, coal carrier MV J Hai arrived at Mongla port with good news for the Rampal thermal power plant.