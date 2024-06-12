NATO Secretary General Meets Hungary’s Prime Minister Orban In Budapest

By Eurasia Review

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Budapest on Wednesday (12 June 2024) to discuss preparations for the Washington Summit.

Stoltenberg commended Hungary’s commitment to Allied security, including its leadership of a NATO multinational battlegroup; its hosting of military headquarters, including Multinational Division Centre; and its contributions to the KFOR peacekeeping mission in Kosovo. Stoltenberg further welcomed that since the start of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, Hungary has provided shelter for Ukrainian refugees and helped to rehabilitate wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

“All of this contributes to our shared security, and I welcome your statement that you will remain a dedicated and loyal NATO Ally,” Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg underlined that when Allies meet at the Washington Summit in July, he expects them to agree on a leading role for NATO in coordinating and providing security assistance and training for Ukraine, as well as a long-term financial pledge to provide military support.

“Prime Minister Orbán has made it clear that Hungary will not participate in these NATO efforts and I accept this position,” Stoltenberg said.

“At the same time, the Prime Minister has assured me that Hungary will not oppose these efforts, enabling other Allies to move forward, and he has confirmed that Hungary will continue to meet all of its NATO commitments in full,” the Secretary General concluded.