Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Sabry Meets With Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry who is currently in Russia to participate in the BRICS 2024 Foreign Ministerial Session with developing countries had a bilateral meeting June 10 with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

During the meeting, the two Foreign Ministers agreed to further enhance bilateral ties, including in the spheres of tourism, higher education and economic cooperation.

Minister Sabry, during the meeting, brought to the attention of his Russian counterpart, the issue of Sri Lankan citizens who have joined the Russian Armed Forces and sought his assistance in resolving the issues encountered by them.

In this regard, it was agreed that the forthcoming meeting that is scheduled on 26 – 27 June 2024 between the Sri Lankan high- level delegation led by State Minister of Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasuriya and the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation will review these issues in detail and take suitable action to arrest the situation.

At the request of Minister Ali Sabry, it was also agreed that no further recruitment from Sri Lanka will be done.