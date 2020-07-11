Dubai Announces Additional Economic Stimulus Package Of $1.7 Billion

By Arab News

Dubai will release another economic stimulus package of $1.7 billion in three instalments, the emirate’s Crown Prince tweeted.

The first package is worth $408 million and covers 15 initiatives, Hamdan bin Mohammed Al-Maktoum said on Twitter.

The second package is valued at $898 million, with eight initiatives including the delay of rental payments and return of security deposits, Al-Maktoum added.

The last package is also valued at $408 million and covers 18 initiatives, such as waiving of teaching and business licenses for schools, the Crown Prince tweeted.

The stimulus aims to help the tourism-dependent city overcome the economic effects of coronavirus.