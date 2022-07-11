Iranian, Iraqi FMs Discuss Promotion Of Bilateral Ties

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein discussed efforts for the development of bilateral ties and other issues of mutual interest.

Advertisement

In a telephone conversation on Sunday, the two foreign ministers talked about the follow-up of expanding relations between Tehran and Baghdad and also some matters concerning visits by Iranian and Iraqi pilgrims to the two countries.

The foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq underlined the need for pursuing agreements signed by the two countries during the visit of the Iraqi prime minister to Tehran regarding the expansion of bilateral relations and also facilitating visits by Iranian and Iraqi pilgrims on religious occasions, especially Arbaeen.

The Iranian foreign minister thanked Iraq for the assistance and facilities it provided for Iranian pilgrims on the day of Arafah and also for coordinating the participation of Iranian pilgrims in Arbaeen ceremonies. Amirabdollahian further thanked Iraq for helping send Iranian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia to properly perform the major Hajj rituals.

The Iranian foreign minister also discussed with his Iraqi counterpart the possibility of the resumption of sending Iranians to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah (minor Hajj). Amirabdollahian voiced hope that necessary facilities and arrangements will be made to resume Omrah in consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s website.

The Iraqi foreign minister declared his country’s readiness to continue helping facilitate issues related to visits by pilgrims on the day of Arafah and Arbaeen and also for the purpose of performing Hajj.

Advertisement

Fuad Hussein added that Baghdad to also ready to make necessary preparations to hold Arbaeen pilgrimage in a proper manner.

He stressed that the Iraqi government will do its utmost to facilitate visits by pilgrims of Imam Hussein (AS) and to hold the Arbaeen ceremonies as magnificently as possible.